Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Dec. 18, 2017:

Kudzu Pop-up

At Branch & Vine (2001 ½ W. Main St.) on Monday, Dec. 18, feast on delicious ramen for a good cause, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Shepherd’s Circle Foundation, which assists people in the food and beverage industry who lack medical coverage and are in crisis.

20th Annual Pollak Prizes

Richmond magazine's annual Theresa Pollak Prizes for Excellence in the Arts acknowledge the region's creators and makers. This year’s festivities at the Virginia Historical Society begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. 2017 honorees include television and film writer Vince Gilligan, a former Virginia resident who created the shows “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” Entertainment will be provided by R&B band The Flavor Project and DJ Marty Violence. $15 donation requested. RSVP here.

House of Delegates Vote Recounts

Recounts are scheduled this week in three House of Delegates races, including the Richmond-area 68th District race in which Democrat Dawn Adams topped incumbent Republican Del. Manoli Loupassi by 336 votes (19,761 to 19,425). That recount will take place starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, in the John Marshall Courts Building, Room LL2. Overseen by a three-judge panel, the recount is open to the public and the media, though no photography or video is allowed, says Circuit Court Clerk Edward Jewett. According to Richmond Registrar Kirk Showalter, the process involves re-scanning the ballots by machine; those identified as over-votes, under-votes or write-ins will be set aside to be hand-examined. Recounts are also scheduled in the 94th District on Tuesday and 28th District on Thursday. The results are being especially closely watched in the 94th District, in Newport News, where just 10 votes separate the winner, Republican Del. David Yancey, and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds. If the other results hold and that seat flips to the Democratic column, Republicans would lose their 51-49 majority in the House. In the first of four recounts, Republican Del. Tim Hugo, who represents parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties, held onto his 40th District seat last week.

‘Miracle of Christmas’

There’s no Richmond Nativity Pageant this year at Byrd Park because the Carillon is closed for renovation, but there’s another traditional Christmas story presentation, in its 15th year, “Miracle of Christmas,” Dec. 21-23 at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Chesterfield County. The 20-minute presentation features some of the zoo’s menagerie, in supporting roles, of course. Gates open each night at 6:30 p.m.