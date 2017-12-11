Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Dec. 11, 2017:

Meet the Superintendent

The Richmond School Board is inviting the public to a meet-and-greet session with Jason Kamras, Richmond’s newly named superintendent of schools, on Monday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Virginia Union University’s Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center, 1500 N. Lombardy St. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Also on Monday, at 9 a.m., the School Board, City Council, Mayor Levar Stoney and other administrators will hold their quarterly Education Compact meeting at the Richmond Police Training Academy, 1202 W. Graham Road. The School Board has extended the deadline for residents to apply to participate in the compact team until Dec. 15. The Education Compact is an effort to improve collaboration in addressing public schools’ challenges. For more information or to apply, see the Richmond Public Schools website.

Disney on Ice: ‘Dream Big’

If you’ve got a little princess in your family, don’t skate on this one. Disney on Ice presents "Dream Big" at the Richmond Coliseum, featuring favorite Disney heroines like Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Tiana and, yes, Elsa. The magic starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and continues through Dec. 17. $15 to $81. 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.

A One-Man ‘Christmas Carol’

One guy, more than 40 roles. “A Christmas Carol” becomes a one-person extravaganza in the hands of Abingdon-based actor John Hardy when he takes the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the Henrico Theatre, 305 E. Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs. Hardy apparently never leaves the stage, and manages to evoke various characters by varying mannerisms and vocal and accent tweaks. All seats are $10.

Shop (and Brunch) Till You Drop

Calling all you last-minute shoppers: The final Brunch Market of the year is Sunday, Dec. 17, at Lunch/Supper in Scott’s Addition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boogie down the aisles of in-town and out-of-town vendors, snag one of the market’s famous chicken biscuits and drink a Texas Beach bloody as you blissfully check those gifts off your list.