September 2017 Issue

76 / Now Presenting A preview of the season’s best arts and entertainment offerings, stage to screen, canvas to concerts. By Craig Belcher, Nicole Cohen, Vanessa del Fabbro, Tyler Hammell, Brad Kutner and Francesca Lyn

86 / Reading, Writing & Richmond In coffee shops and salons, in cluttered apartments and dusty bookstores, Richmonders are writing, reading, sharing, fretting, stressing and dreaming about hitting it big in publishing. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

98 / Best Unpublished Novel The winner of James River Writers’ and Richmond magazine’s seventh annual Best Unpublished Novel contest is “Four Dead Horses” by KT Sparks, a former speechwriter and policy analyst who was inspired by a family trip to a Colorado dude ranch.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / Politics Democrats pursue a pair of long-held Republican General Assembly seats.

28 / Technology Nature enthusiasts document plants and animals in the James River Park System.

32 / My Take Why shouldn’t a guy wear a dress? By Jonathan Copeland

36 / News A state fair with deep roots looks to the future.

40 / Flashback The story behind Vindicatrix, the symbolic figure atop the Jefferson Davis monument By Harry Kollatz Jr.

184 / Flip to the Back Deanna Danger on the art of the tease

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

45 / Datebook Satisfy all your superhero needs at Richmond ComicCon, explore the roots of Virginia Jazz at The Valentine, see the James River on screen in Films on the Floodwall, and have your art with a side of baseball at this year’s Street Art Festival.

49 / Q&A Strumming and humming with veteran musician Leo Kottke before he brings his guitar to The Tin Pan at month’s end

50 / Spotlight Artist Lauren DeSimone’s new project puts all eyes on Richmond’s food deserts.

52 / Profile It’s not TV, but theater and film critic Jerry Williams of TVJerry.com teams up with us to deliver reviews.

LIVING

56 / Style Add an exotic Slavic touch to your wardrobe and home.

58 / Shop Talk Fashion-forward Phoenix marks its 40th year in business.

60 / The Blended 7 Making music a family affair By Jason Tesauro

64 / Excursions National Harbor, south of D.C. on the Maryland side of the Potomac River, is a micro-city.

68 / Health Initiatives are underway to take on asthma in metro Richmond.

72 / Picture This Back to the ’80s for the annual Best & Worst party and an evening of elegance at Dîner en Blanc

DINING

169 / Review Mijas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

172 / Ingredient Embrace the bitterness of broccoli rabe.

174 / Profile The owner of North End Juice Co. creates fanciful gelato.

176 / 5 Faves Refreshing cans of beer, cider and wine

178 / Guide A delicacy of the Armenian Food Festival

179 / The Beer Sherpa Battle Creek, Double IPA By Robey Martin

180 / Food Stuffs Dad’s Special Spaghetti, revisited By Stephanie Ganz

Virginia College Guide

116 / Onward and Upward A new day dawns as Virginia Union University appoints its 13th president following a yearlong nationwide search. By Terryn Hall and Samantha Willis

124 / One Day at a Time Like any worthwhile journey, the path to successfully financing your child’s college education begins with baby steps. By Paula Peters Chambers