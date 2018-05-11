Richmond Food News: Week of May 7-May 11

× Expand West Coast Provisions opened on Wednesday, May 9 and is dishing out seafood-centric dishes that have everyone in the city traveling to the far West End.

West Coast, Best Coast?

Oysters, sushi and seafood, oh my! West Coast Provisions, the sibling restaurant to East Coast Provisions, opened Wednesday, May 9, in GreenGate development in the far West End. If you want to get excited, and possibly start drooling before you venture to the newest Pacific-inspired spot from Richmond Restaurant Group, check out what to expect. (Richmond Magazine)

For Every Saison

Hardywood and Maymont teamed up to create For Every Saison, a crisp, botanical ale with lavender and thyme from the Maymont grounds. How Richmond are they? Ben Petty, regional sales manager for Hardywood, says For Every Saison is the ultimate Richmond brew. The beer was released during a five-course dinner at the Robins Nature Center led by local chefs. Check out some pics that will probably make your stomach grumble. (Richmond Magazine)

The Return Of The Taco

Taco fans rejoice! Don’t Look Back is making a comeback this week. The location at 3306 W. Broad St. in the former Triple billiards hall has pool tables, a swanky lounge area and the same delicious tacos. For the full scoop and a peek inside head here. (Richmond Magazine)

Bagel Upon Us

The time has come, bagel fans. Nate's Bagels, the pop-up that has been gracing the city for the past year is slated to open their brick-and-mortar at 21. S. Allen Ave. on Wednesday, May 16. We spoke with Nate about the unique bagel style he's bringing to Richmond and what diners can expect. (Richmond Magazine)

Wine Dinner With A View

Wine, a five-course dinner, views from the terrace of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and supporting local gardens — I’m in. On Wednesday, May 16, Lewis Ginter kicks off the first in a series of four themed dinners, Wine Like You Mean It. The dinners will benefit beautifulrva, the Ginter Urban Gardener program and the community greenspaces that Lewis Ginter works with throughout the city. The first dinner, Bees and Botanicals, highlights Virginia honey and the critical issues surrounding bee populations. Susan Hicklin, general manager of Meriwether Godsey at Lewis Ginter, says the events are meant to connect people and add meaning to traditional wine dinners. “It’s good food, beautiful environment, and it’s an opportunity to bring people together,” says Hicklin. “They can sit across and foster dialogue and information and find that people are looking for an opportunity to [volunteer] and don’t know how.” The other themes include Celebrate the Bay (June 13), Nature’s Bounty (August 15) and Pasture (September 12). Tickets are $75.

Lebanese Longevity

Our palates are in for a treat. The 34th annual Lebanese Food Festival is on the horizon. The community celebration has become a Richmond staple and something to look forward to every May. It takes place at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church, and kicks off Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you want to indulge in spanokopita and falafel from the comfort of your couch, have no fear — there is an option for boxed lunches and full trays of meals to go (definitely grab dessert as well). They also offer bulk orders of grape leaves, spinach pies, tabbouleh and more if you want to experience the Lebanese food for the week. Sandra Brown, a festival organizer says, “We love to showcase our culture, and it’s made us embrace it more, and Richmond has certainly embraced us also.” Brown says preparation has been taking place for months and each year the church makes more than 40,000 pies. Some new additions this year include Lebanese Beirut Beers, a wine made by Lebanese monks, and "ashta," a sweet whipped cream stuffed in katayifs (Lebanese pancakes) and topped with an orange blossom syrup that I can’t wait to try. For a full menu, head here.

Punk and Pints

Punk rock and beer seems like a fitting combination. Richmonders will get the chance to experience the pairing themselves when Punk in Drublic, a craft beer and music fest with national tour dates, makes a stop in the River City on Saturday, May 12. The event is named after NOFX’s Punk in Drublic album and was created by NOFX frontman Fat Mike. Fat Mike teamed up with Stone Brewing for the NOFX Punk in Drublic, a hoppy, but smooth lager that will be available at the event. The exciting collab with musicians is the first of its kind for Stone. Over 100 beers from Virginia and beyond will grace the festival, along with live music from NOFX, Bad Religion, The Interrupters and Mad Caddies. Tickets start at $49.50 and include unlimited beer samples until 4 p.m., so get there early. (Press Release)

Cuisine and Coasters

Taste Of Virginia has returned to King’s Dominion if you’re looking for a weekend adventure involving food, wine and coasters! If we added sour beers or bagels into the mix, I’d be in heaven. Every weekend through May 20, guests can experience regional cuisine from across the state, as well as brews, spirits and wines from the Commonwealth. Hanover even makes an appearance representing Central Virginia with a famous Hanover tomato grilled cheese sandwich. Full menu here.

Strawberry Street Festival

Strawberry Street possesses a certain quaint charm that is undeniable. On Saturday, May 12, from noon to 4:30 p.m. join neighbors for the annual Strawberry Street festival ringing in its 39th year! There will be locally grown strawberries for sale, vendors, games, raffles and auctions, and proceeds benefit Fox Elementary School PTA. Word on the street is that Scoop, the forthcoming ice cream shop from Whisk’s Morgan Botwinick located on Strawberry Street, will be dishing out samples of roasted strawberry and confetti ice cream.

RVA Love

Oh you know, just another Richmond-based brewery making an international splash — Center of the Universe Brewing and their sister research and development brewery, Origin Beer Lab, brought home two medals from the 2018 World Beer Cup. The decision wasn’t quick or easy. The judges deliberated over three days and six sessions, analyzing over 8,000 brews from 33 countries (whew). If you’ve ever had COTU’s Session Pale Ale, you’ve sipped on a silver-medal winner for best session beer. The 3.8 percent pale ale is brewed with Mosaic and Simcoe hops. And gold goes to … Origin Beer Lab for “The Bald Irishman,” an Irish-style red ale that won the only Virginia gold medal. The brew is released around St. Patrick’s Day and benefits the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Cheers!

On May 10 at the VMFA, Richmond Region Tourism celebrated the area’s success as an inviting destination during National Travel and Tourism week. Rappahannock and Buz and Ned’s both won nods for Restaurant Partner of the Year, and Vasen Brewing co-founders Joey Darragh and Tony Giordana brought home the Rising Star Award.

Belmont Butchery was recognized as Best Local Gourmet Food Store in Central Virginia by Virginia Living. If you know Belmont, you know they are charcuterie connoisseurs and for the past 11 years have been providing the area with a curated selection of beef, poultry and pork.

Underground Kitchen, Underground Dinner

The Underground Kitchen, the foodie cult dinner club, is popping up in Richmond to host an Urban Oasis dinner event on May 13 in celebration of mothers. Chef Taz plans to infuse botanicals and explore the floral culinary realm for the six-course wine dinner, which also features an opening cocktail. Tickets are $150 and the intimate event has only 20 seats available. The location will be announced to ticket-holders 48 hours prior. (Press release)

Westward Expansion

Like so many restaurants inside the city limits, Carytown Cupcakes is opening a West End location. The bakery plans to open up their second location between Pandora and Franco’s in Short Pump Town Center by early summer. The new spot will offer the same specialties as its Carytown counterpart, such as their Lemon Lover and Hummingbird (my fave) cupcakes, but if you’re looking to enjoy a sweet treat with a boozy beverage, no luck. The second location doesn’t plan to offer beer or wine and will not have a kitchen on site. Stay tuned for an exact opening date! (BizSense)

Things are heating up at GreenGate in the far West End. A Conneticut-based taco chain, Bartaco, will open their first Richmond location at the end of this year or early 2019. I peeped at their menu and it looks affordable, most tacos are between $2.50 and $3.50, and tempting — crispy rock shrimp with a lemon parsley slaw; portobello with roasted poblano peppers and queso fresco; carnitas rice bowls; and duck tamales.

Events May 12-18

In other food news….