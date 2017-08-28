Introducing the Pair and Share Project

× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

Beginning Sept. 1, pairing a Woodford Reserve cocktail with a recommended dish will mean giving back to the Richmond community. To celebrate Bourbon Month, chefs and bartenders from 10 Richmond restaurants have teamed up for the Pair and Share Project. For every Woodford Reserve cocktail sold this month, $1 will go toward FeedMore, Central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization. The 10 restaurants include Belle & James, Comfort, Graffiato, The Roosevelt, The Stables at Belmont, Weezie’s Kitchen, Patina, Kitchen on Cary, The Westin’s Crossings Restaurant and Lounge, and Laura Lee’s. Stay tuned for interviews and more details on each pairing throughout September.

Here’s a sampling of some of the pairings (with more to come):