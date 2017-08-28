Introducing the Pair and Share Project

Beginning Sept. 1, pairing a Woodford Reserve cocktail with a recommended dish will mean giving back to the Richmond community. To celebrate Bourbon Month, chefs and bartenders from 10 Richmond restaurants have teamed up for the Pair and Share Project. For every Woodford Reserve cocktail sold this month, $1 will go toward FeedMore, Central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization. The 10 restaurants include Belle & James, Comfort, Graffiato, The Roosevelt, The Stables at Belmont, Weezie’s Kitchen, Patina, Kitchen on Cary, The Westin’s Crossings Restaurant and Lounge, and Laura Lee’s. Stay tuned for interviews and more details on each pairing throughout September.
Here’s a sampling of some of the pairings (with more to come):
- Belle & James: "End of Summer Smash" — Woodford Reserve Distillers Select, peach, mint, ginger and brown sugar — paired with an apple-brined Berkshire pork chop with peaches and Woodford Reserve Bourbon; price to come
- Comfort: "Sweet Summer Lovin" — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whisky, Indian-spiced honey, lemon and soda — paired with a small plate of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon-glazed beef brisket with smoked apple butter and roasted garlic grits; $20 for both
- Graffiato: "Depeache Mode" — Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, peach syrup, Woodford Reserve Bourbon barrel-aged bitters and peach bitters — paired with a dessert of local honey panna cotta, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked roasted peaches and almond crumble; $20 for both
- The Roosevelt: "Peaches and Spice" — Woodford Reserve Rye, peach and cinnamon — paired with a smoked pork shoulder sandwich with peach rye BBQ sauce, pickled green tomato and fries; price to come
- The Stables at Belmont: "Bryedle” — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whisky, Grand Marnier, vanilla syrup, lemon juice and orange bitters — paired with a small plate of pan-fried crispy hickory pork belly, Granny Smith potato latkes, arugula and blackberry/red-wine reduction; price to come
- Weezie’s Kitchen: "Tokyo Drift" — Woodford Reserve Rye, plum and red wine reduction, anise, and mole bitters — paired with seared sea scallops, wasabi apple puree, scallion pancake and blackberry hoisin sauce; $16 for both
- Patina: "Apple-Smoked Old-Fashioned" — Woodford Reserve Rye, apple tincture, spiced cordial, Oley's barrel-aged apple bitters, cinnamon, coriander, orris root and cedar smoke — paired with Woodford Rye-braised Border Springs lamb shank, grilled plum-anise mostarda, smoked polenta, roasted baby carrots, caramelized cipollini onions and Manakintowne baby beets; price to come
- Kitchen on Cary: "Autumn Leaf" — Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon, brown sugar simple syrup, black pepper dram and orange — paired with a “carrot cake” cream cheese mousse, pineapple-maple compote and cinnamon ice cream; price to come
- Crossings Restaurant: "Woodford Raspberry Manhattan" — Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Chambord, bitters and maraschino-soaked raspberry — paired with blackened beef tenderloin tips with a Woodford Reserve bearnaise sauce; price to come
- Laura Lee's: details to come