West Coast to the Far West End

Trevor Knotts is no stranger to opening restaurants. In fact, Knotts is on the brink of opening up his sixth restaurant, West Coast Provisions, on Wednesday, May 9 — his third (East Coast Provisions and The Daily) with Michelle Williams and Jared Golden of Richmond Restaurant Group. He says that the third time is a charm, and they’ve begun to establish traditions.

"We were kind of joking about it the other day that we've actually got traditions now," says Knotts. "Michelle brought me a four-pack of Virgil’s root beer and gummy bears for the opening of all three restaurants.”

Haribo, of course he proclaims.

Knotts is the executive chef behind the menu at West Coast, the latest venture from RRG bringing coastal vibes and Pacific Rim influences to the West End for the seafood-centric restaurant.

The subtle differences are found in the flavors of the Baja peninsula such as crab cakes, inspired by Mexican street food, that feature a corn salad, queso fresco, chipotle aioli and pickled red onion. Fried oysters paired with cilantro crema lend a subtle Southwestern touch. The alchemy of flavors and cultures allows the chefs to explore different cuisines.

"It keeps it really opening and interesting," says Knotts. "You'll see a mirage of flavors in that melting pot that you see so much in Cali and the Pacific Northwest, and we wanted to touch on that."

Chef de cuisine Ian Boothman recently relocated from Philadelphia and brings an extensive knowledge of Asian cuisine and sushi to the table. He worked at Morimoto, the flagship restaurant from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, and at Double Knot, a Japanese speakeasy and sushi bar.

Williams says Boothman, a born-and-bred Philadelphian, was the second person she interviewed for the position and a perfect match. Boothman has been working at East Coast for the past two months to get acclimated and transition into his new role.

"I'm excited for the subtle differences between here and East Coast," says Boothman. "There's a lot of Mexican influence and Asian influence and all those other cultures that find their way to Los Angeles cuisine, a mix of all those things."

The 175-seat restaurant, located at 301 Maltby Blvd. in GreenGate, is not the first RRG restaurant for that area. The Daily opened in June 2017.

Williams says she always knew East Coast would have a sibling restaurant.

“We had been looking for a right fit in the West End of Richmond for some time and we finally found it,” says Williams. “When we opened East Coast Provisions we already had the plan to do West Coast Provisions. There was always that vision for the duo."

The California seaside vibe of the restaurant comes through with the light blue leather seats; an array of succulents in crisp white vases; an inviting, yet cozy patio; and large windows that create an airy feel. There is also a private banquet room with a fireplace that can seat 55 guests.

Diners can expect some familiar signature dishes and cocktails from East Coast, such as octopus, seared scallops and tuna tartare, but West Coast brings its own regional vision to the table.

One of West Coast’s specialties will be West Coast oysters — Kusshi and Fanny Bay.

Kusshi oysters, from British Columbia, are small in size, clean in taste, and rare on the East Coast. Fanny Bay oysters are considered the archetypal British Columbia oyster and offer a sweet and salty balance, finishing with a slight cucumber taste. The restaurant will also feature Ruby Salts and William's own farm-raised Cedar Pointe oysters.

Other exclusive West Coast dishes include tuna carpaccio served with toasted brioche, foie gras ganache and pickled apricot; uni, a slow-poached egg paired with scallion, Parmesan, soft polenta and an option for fresh shaved truffle; Manila clams available from the raw bar or in the cioppino, a blend of Manila clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, Dungeness crab, fennel, tomato broth and grilled bread.

Wahoo is featured, either grilled, or in a green papaya salad with sea beans, cilantro, peanuts, fish sauce, and sambal. And a Cantonese-style grilled lobster topped with a fermented black bean sauce packs some heat.

Specialty cocktails, such as the Khaleesi Tiki, a blend of Kraken rum, dragon fruit puree, coconut milk, hibiscus orgeat, pineapple juice and tiki bitters, and the Crouching Tiger, with Thai basil- infused sake, Belle Isle Moonshine, lime, simple syrup, chartreuse, yuzu bitters and coconut milk, complement the menu’s light seasonal flavors.

Even if you enjoy East Coast Provisions, Williams says traveling to the West End is worth the trip.

“It will be worth the drive for sure,” says Williams. “We will be offering things that you won’t be able to get anywhere else in Richmond.”

Seeing the restaurant get built from the ground up has made the process of opening all that more special for Knotts.

"It's exciting to see a place go from gravel and seeing the foundation get poured and the studs come in and the walls come together and the finishing touches to a day like today,” says Knotts. “Seeing the life come into a place is incredibly special. There's nothing else quite like it."

West Coast Provisions will offer dinner service Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. and happy hour Monday through Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Brunch will begin on Mother's Day, May 13, and lunch will launch in the future.