Web Extra: The Do’s & Don’ts of Ordering Takeout

The following is an online extra from the May issue of Richmond magazine, heading to newsstands now.

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Don’t

Don’t order anything fried. It’ll be soggy by the time you get it home, and, unfortunately, you can’t just magically crisp what’s gone limp.

Don’t try to recreate the pleasures of a sit-down meal, especially when it comes to dishes with complex sauces. They just don’t hold up well after 20 minutes.

Don’t let the kitchen prepare your burger, sub or sandwich as they would if you were to sit down and order. Get them to put the inside of the sandwich in one container, the bread in another. Will you look insufferably high-maintenance? No doubt. But you’ll also be giving yourself a better shot at a good meal.

Do

Order sushi (nigiri, not rolls) and sashimi. It might just be the best takeout option of them all. Think about it: nothing to go cold, and unless you’re a purist when it comes to the rice, the integrity of the slices of fish are not going to be compromised by travel time.

Tip the person who bagged your food and/or rings you up, especially if you’re a regular. It signals that you care about the relationship, and over time it’s likely to reward you with more and better food, not to mention that you’re probably not going to have to wait around come pickup time.

Get a cocktail while you wait for your order. Make your waiting time more festive, especially if your carryout destination is within walking distance of home.