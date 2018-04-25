Web Extra: Takeout Options for Seafood Lovers

The following is an online extra from the May issue of Richmond magazine, heading to newsstands now.

A haven for clean Virginia and Carolina water meat; plump, wild shrimp, rockfish and soft shells. Pints of Thomas Walton select oysters and party platter season (crab cakes, dips and seafood balls) mark fall. Late winter preorder a whole shad, with shad roe shelved daily. Always stocks at least 10 varieties of fish captured by Virginia anglers.

My No. 1 for fresh and prepared aqueous treats. Weekly sandwich specials rotate lobster rolls, fried scallops and oyster po’ boys. Check their Facebook page for ultra-curated, raw counter attractions — skate wings, live sea urchin, halibut cheeks, sable, golden tile, trigger fish, cape bay scallops for sashimi — all move quickly. Include decadent side dishes, such as mushroom risotto and creamed spinach, in your order.

More quest than pit stop, this takeout counter only opens when there’s the choicest seafood to steam. The menu is divided into male or female hardshell crabs, which are then subdivided (and priced) by size. Hailing from the coastal South, crabs and shrimp are seasoned, then cooked to order. Try the crab kickers, crab clusters drenched in a spicy garlic-butter sauce. Call 804-222-CRAB for availability.