Web Extra: Sweet Treats to Go

The following is an online extra from the May issue of Richmond magazine, heading to newsstands now.

804-938-3449

Must order: The banoffee pie is a slice of heaven on earth. Dulche de leche and fresh bananas are encompassed by a crisp graham-cracker crust and topped with the other-worldly espresso whipped cream.

Pro tip: With a full espresso bar and beer and wine selections, you can pair your dessert with other treats, too.

Who you’ll see: Everyone in Richmond.

Time to go: Early (before noon) because a line is known to trickle out onto Cary Street.

Specials: Every day brings new bakery creations and a cake of the day like Espresso Oreo or Funfetti (an all-time favorite). Thursday is also buy two get one free on baked goods!

Must order: Just Ask — creamy peanut butter hugs a white-chocolate gelato, and chunks of Oreos add a magic touch to this sweet and salty frozen delight.

Pro tip: They offer ice cream cakes, sandwiches and pies, as well as pints and quarts of their house-made goodness.

Who you’ll see: Eager-faced people of all ages who also suffer from a sweet tooth.

Time to go: Expect it to be busy between 7 and 8 p.m. They’re open until 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends to accommodate late-night cravings.

Specials: Flavors rotate every week or two, and seasonal flavors are available as well.

804-620-7280

Must order: The snickerdoodle cookies are fluffy, warm and dusted in a delightful amount of cinnamon sugar.

Pro tip: Grab milk so your cookies won’t feel lonely ­— Homestead Creamery whole milk is the perfect companion, but there’s also almond and soy.

Who you’ll see: Keebler elves? Nope, just VCU students baking cookies to order and manning the cookie haven.

Time to go: Whenever you’re awake (well, pretty much); they’re open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Specials: There are no daily specials, but sampler packages and buying by the dozen saves you a few bucks, and in return you gain a few cookies.