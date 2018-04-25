Web Extra: Sweet Treats to Go

The following is an online extra from the May issue of Richmond magazine, heading to newsstands now.
Illustration by Thinkstock
Shyndigz Market & 2go Cafe
804-938-3449
Must order: The banoffee pie is a slice of heaven on earth. Dulche de leche and fresh bananas are encompassed by a crisp graham-cracker crust and topped with the other-worldly espresso whipped cream.
Pro tip: With a full espresso bar and beer and wine selections, you can pair your dessert with other treats, too.
Who you’ll see: Everyone in Richmond.
Time to go: Early (before noon) because a line is known to trickle out onto Cary Street.
Specials: Every day brings new bakery creations and a cake of the day like Espresso Oreo or Funfetti (an all-time favorite). Thursday is also buy two get one free on baked goods!
Gelati Celesti
Must order: Just Ask — creamy peanut butter hugs a white-chocolate gelato, and chunks of Oreos add a magic touch to this sweet and salty frozen delight.
Pro tip: They offer ice cream cakes, sandwiches and pies, as well as pints and quarts of their house-made goodness.
Who you’ll see: Eager-faced people of all ages who also suffer from a sweet tooth.
Time to go: Expect it to be busy between 7 and 8 p.m. They’re open until 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends to accommodate late-night cravings.
Specials: Flavors rotate every week or two, and seasonal flavors are available as well.
Red Eye Cookie Co.
804-620-7280
Must order: The snickerdoodle cookies are fluffy, warm and dusted in a delightful amount of cinnamon sugar.
Pro tip: Grab milk so your cookies won’t feel lonely — Homestead Creamery whole milk is the perfect companion, but there’s also almond and soy.
Who you’ll see: Keebler elves? Nope, just VCU students baking cookies to order and manning the cookie haven.
Time to go: Whenever you’re awake (well, pretty much); they’re open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Specials: There are no daily specials, but sampler packages and buying by the dozen saves you a few bucks, and in return you gain a few cookies.