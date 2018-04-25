Web Extra: Sweet Treats to Go

Find dessert on the run at these Richmond sweet shops

The following is an online extra from the May issue of Richmond magazine, heading to newsstands now.

Shyndigz Market & 2go Cafe

804-938-3449

Must order: The banoffee pie is a slice of heaven on earth. Dulche de leche and fresh bananas are encompassed by a crisp graham-cracker crust and topped with the other-worldly espresso whipped cream.

Pro tip: With a full espresso bar and beer and wine selections, you can pair your dessert with other treats, too.

Who you’ll see: Everyone in Richmond.

Time to go: Early (before noon) because a line is known to trickle out onto Cary Street.

Specials: Every day brings new bakery creations and a cake of the day like Espresso Oreo or Funfetti (an all-time favorite). Thursday is also buy two get one free on baked goods!

Gelati Celesti

Must order: Just Ask — creamy peanut butter hugs a white-chocolate gelato, and chunks of Oreos add a magic touch to this sweet and salty frozen delight.

Pro tip: They offer ice cream cakes, sandwiches and pies, as well as pints and quarts of their house-made goodness.

Who you’ll see: Eager-faced people of all ages who also suffer from a sweet tooth.

Time to go: Expect it to be busy between 7 and 8 p.m. They’re open until 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends to accommodate late-night cravings.

Specials: Flavors rotate every week or two, and seasonal flavors are available as well.

Red Eye Cookie Co.

804-620-7280

Must order: The snickerdoodle cookies are fluffy, warm and dusted in a delightful amount of cinnamon sugar.

Pro tip: Grab milk so your cookies won’t feel lonely ­— Homestead Creamery whole milk is the perfect companion, but there’s also almond and soy.

Who you’ll see: Keebler elves? Nope, just VCU students baking cookies to order and manning the cookie haven.

Time to go: Whenever you’re awake (well, pretty much); they’re open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Specials: There are no daily specials, but sampler packages and buying by the dozen saves you a few bucks, and in return you gain a few cookies.

