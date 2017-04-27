Web Extra: Pupusa Party

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Breijo

Hot dogs may be the cover star of our "Cheap Eats" feature, but inside, there's much more to be found — more than 70 dining deals and daily specials, in fact. One of these is the $1.50 pupusa you'll find at Shelly's Food - Comida Latina, an authentic Latin restaurant hidden in a Henrico strip mall. On Wednesdays, these griddled masa-dough disks are only $1 apiece, filled with pork, cheese, beans or some combination thereof, and topped with a special salsa and Salvadoran slaw. Here, we visit with co-owner and cook Araceli "Shelly" Lagunes to learn a bit more about her process, and the art of the pupusa.

Find more hidden gems and wallet-friendly food finds in our May issue, hitting newsstands now.