Web Extra: Pupusa Party

We visit Shelly's Food - Comida Latina, one of our May "Cheap Eats" stars, to learn the art of the pupusa

Hot dogs may be the cover star of our "Cheap Eats" feature, but inside, there's much more to be found — more than 70 dining deals and daily specials, in fact. One of these is the $1.50 pupusa you'll find at Shelly's Food - Comida Latina, an authentic Latin restaurant hidden in a Henrico strip mall. On Wednesdays, these griddled masa-dough disks are only $1 apiece, filled with pork, cheese, beans or some combination thereof, and topped with a special salsa and Salvadoran slaw. Here, we visit with co-owner and cook Araceli "Shelly" Lagunes to learn a bit more about her process, and the art of the pupusa.

Find more hidden gems and wallet-friendly food finds in our May issue, hitting newsstands now.

