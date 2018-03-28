Web Extra: Farmers Markets

17th Street Farmers Market

The site of the market has been a public gathering place since 1737. Not only does the market feature locally grown produce and products, it also holds several signature festivals and events. It is currently under construction with a grand reopening planned for spring 2018. A small number of vendors continue to sell during the construction period. Once the market reopens, it will be open Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m., May-September. 100 N. 17th St. 804-646-0954 or enrichmond.org/17th-street-market.

Ashland Farmers Market

Hanover-grown produce, honey, artisan baked goods, fresh-cut flowers, grass-fed beef, pastured pork and more. Special holiday markets in November and December. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May-October. 101 Thompson St. 804-798-9219 or facebook.com/AshlandFarmersMarket.

Brandermill Green Market

Locally grown produce, grass-fed beef, country sausage, seafood, baked goods, gluten-free products, homemade pasta, pet treats and much more. This market supports local entrepreneurship. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May-October. 4900 Market Square Lane. 804-744-1035 or on Facebook.

Birdhouse Farmers Market

Local pastries, bagels, microgreens, berries and more from within 100 miles of Richmond. SNAP EBT welcome. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May-November. 1507 Grayland Ave. birdhousefarmersmarket.org.

Carytown Farmers Market

A variety of locally grown produce, freshly made foods, art and flowers. Artisan market in December. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, late April-November. 3201 W. Cary St. carytownmarket.com.

Chesterfield County Farmers Market

Local fruits, vegetables, plants, desserts and crafts on the grounds of the Chesterfield County Government Complex. 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 2-Aug. 29. 6701 Mimms Loop. 804-751-4401 or facebook.com/CFitFarmersMarket.

Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s

Market hosted by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April-October. Indoor: Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon, November-March. 6000 Grove Ave. 804-288-2867 or ststephensrva.org/community/farmersmarket.

Huguenot-Robious Farmers Market at the Great Big Greenhouse

Virginia Grown market featuring locally grown produce, meat and crafts. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays year-round. 2051 Huguenot Road. 804-320-1317 or greatbiggreenhouse.com.

Lakeside Farmers’ Market

This year-round market also has an indoor pavilion and features local produce, meat, cheese and handmade items. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Pavilion open year-round. Lakeside Towne Center, 6110 Lakeside Ave. 804-262-6593 or lakesidefarmersmarket.net.

Manakin Market

Farm-fresh produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, crafts and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May-October. 68 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot (5 minutes west of Short Pump). 804-314-9141 or rvagriculture.org.

The Market at Magnolia Green

Local produce and handmade goods can be found at this Magnolia Green community market every Saturday, May-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 17320 Hull Street Road, Moseley. 804-818-6900 or themarketatmagnoliagreen.com.

New Highland Baptist Farmers Market

Local produce, cut flowers, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey and meats. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May-September. 9200 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville. 804-550-9601 or newhighlandbaptist.org.

South of the James Market

More than 100 vendors, featuring local homegrown and craft products. The market also offers winter hours. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May-October. Winter market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, November- April. Forest Hill Park, 42nd Street parking lot. 804-513-3100 or growrva.com/soj.

West End Farmers Market

Fruits and vegetables, herbs, meat, fish and baked goods. Open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April-November. 12450 Gayton Road, Henrico. 804-564-9989 or westendfarmersmarket.com.