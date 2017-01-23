The RVA Pizza Guide: Home Slice

× Expand Graffiato's take-home pizza kit (Photo courtesy Graffiato)

Bring a bit of “Top Chef” into your own kitchen with Mike Isabella’s take-home pizza kits, as pictured. Call Graffiato (918-9454) by 10 p.m. the day before baking, and pick up your dough, sauce, cheese and toppings day-of. Available in four varieties ($11 to $13), each kit makes one 10-inch pizza.

Ellwood Thompson’s makes its own dough in-house using organic flour. Conveniently refrigerated next to the cheese, find this $3 8-ounce bag and take it home for a 10-inch thin-crust pie.

Enjoying pizza comes naturally. With Idle Hands Bread Co.’s toothy, chewy crust, so does your dough. This naturally leavened sourdough runs $4 per 19.4 ounces at the Jackson Ward bakery, but you can also find it in Union Market, Little House Green Grocery, Outpost and JM Stock Provisions.

Avoiding gluten and dairy? Anna B’s Gluten Free offers vegan dough made in its gluten-free Mechanicsville bakery, using garbanzo beans, sorghum, tapioca and cornstarch. For drop-off, preorder the $7, 8-ounce dough balls at annabsglutenfree.com, or swing by Ellwood Thompson’s day-of.

Online grocer Relay Foods brings the ingredients to you, including pizza dough from Charlottesville’s BreadWorks Bakery available in white flour ($3 per pound) and whole wheat ($4 per pound). While ordering, don’t forget the pepperoni from Mechanicsville-based Olli Salumeria.

A Few Restaurants Selling Their Dough: