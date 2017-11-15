Sips & Swigs: Pasture’s The Nelson

× Expand Pasture's The Nelson (Photo by Jay Paul)

To spend a day in Nelson County is to gain, among other things, a greater appreciation of Virginia’s many wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries.

Among them: Virginia Distillery Co., which produces a marvelous highland malt whiskey — Virginia-Highland Whisky.

Taking that trip and that sip is what inspired Beth Dixon, the cocktail maven at Pasture, to craft a drink called The Nelson for Virginia Spirits Month in September.

Lucky for us, she decided to keep her concoction on the menu through the fall.

The recipe is surprisingly simple: one ounce each of whiskey, Cardamaro (a wine-based amaro infused with cardoon and blessed thistle) and Broadbent Rainwater Madeira, plus a dash of Jack Rudy aromatic bitters. Stir it in ice and strain it over an ice cube in an Old Fashioned glass.

And there you have it: a smooth, spicy drink that screams fall — without even a hint of pumpkin spice.