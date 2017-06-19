× Expand The Bebey, a vanilla-bean-infused coffee soda from Roaring Pines (Photo by Jay Paul)

Any old soda can deliver a carbonated caffeine fix on a hot summer day, but Roaring Pines can do you one better with house-made cold-brew soda. The shop is a modern take on an old-school soda counter, with a top-notch coffee bar to boot. Bridging the two sides is The Bebey, a smooth, sweet, vanilla-bean-infused coffee soda from Coffee Director Micah Jasper.

“I’d been working on it on my own before I was brought on to run the coffee program here,” Jasper says. “I knew this would be the perfect venue for it.”

After trying a dark and bitter coffee soda at an Italian market, Jasper spent at least six months obsessively working on the ratios for his own. Named after Francis Bebey, a musician, writer and poet who wrote “The Coffee Cola Song,” The Bebey consistently sells out at $3.50 per glass. But — lucky you — they’re now bottling it.

“It’s Micah’s brainchild,” owner Drew Dayberry says. “It’s that newfound glory of coffee and soda making it in the world together.

Roaring Pines is located at 2025 Venable St. and open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.