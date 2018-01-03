Sips & Swigs: Heritage’s Teetotaler

× 1 of 2 Expand The Teetotaler mocktail (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) × 2 of 2 Expand Heritage Bar Manager Bladen Day (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) Prev Next

The gluttony of winter’s holidays is over, and taking a break from the booze this month is starting to sound like a good idea. Lucky you — you can participate in “Drynuary” without even a hint of #FOMO, thanks to mocktails like Heritage’s Teetotaler.

A balance of ginger beer, elderflower and citrus, the Teetotaler lives up to its name, in a good way. You likely won’t even miss the alcohol.

Beginning with lemon and lime for its citrus, Bar Manager Bladen Day adds in fresh ginger juice for spice, simple syrup for sweetness and Darbo elderflower syrup to add “a light florality.” After a good shake, he pours in soda and tops it off with a fresh mint sprig in a Collins glass.

And that’s the key to a good mocktail, Day says — balanced flavors. “We’re in the business of making good drinks for everybody, and the Teetotaler fits in that very well.”