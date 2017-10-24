Sips & Swigs: Brenner Pass’ Snow Bunny

James Kohler has created a smooth, sophisticated and aromatic libation

College ruined vodka for me. 

I’m well aware that Tito’s is not in the same orbit as Aristocrat (shudder), but I still can’t get over my association of vodka with cheap.

James Kohler knows where I’m coming from.

A co-owner of Brenner Pass and the restaurant’s resident “mixologist,” Kohler says he much prefers bourbon, rye, gin or rum.

But he knew the Scott’s Addition addition would reach a broad customer base, and he wanted there to be something for everyone. That meant, he says, having a vodka cocktail on his menu.

Thus was born the Snow Bunny: Tito’s, Green Chartreuse, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and pineapple-lavender syrup.

The bite of the vodka is balanced by the chartreuse, the syrup and the fruit, making for a smooth, sophisticated and aromatic sip.

The drink has proved so popular that Kohler says he “can take it off the menu.”

Not that he wants to. The hater has become a lover. “It’s how I tricked myself,” he says, “into becoming a vodka drinker.” 

Same here, James.

