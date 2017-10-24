Sips & Swigs: Brenner Pass’ Snow Bunny

× Expand James Kohler with Brenner Pass' Snow Bunny (Photo by Jay Paul)

College ruined vodka for me.

I’m well aware that Tito’s is not in the same orbit as Aristocrat (shudder), but I still can’t get over my association of vodka with cheap.

James Kohler knows where I’m coming from.

A co-owner of Brenner Pass and the restaurant’s resident “mixologist,” Kohler says he much prefers bourbon, rye, gin or rum.

But he knew the Scott’s Addition addition would reach a broad customer base, and he wanted there to be something for everyone. That meant, he says, having a vodka cocktail on his menu.

Thus was born the Snow Bunny: Tito’s, Green Chartreuse, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and pineapple-lavender syrup.

The bite of the vodka is balanced by the chartreuse, the syrup and the fruit, making for a smooth, sophisticated and aromatic sip.

The drink has proved so popular that Kohler says he “can take it off the menu.”

Not that he wants to. The hater has become a lover. “It’s how I tricked myself,” he says, “into becoming a vodka drinker.”

Same here, James.