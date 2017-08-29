Fill Those Backpacks

× Expand Restaurateurs Jason Alley, Michele Jones and Jay Bayer (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

For many of us, the end of August means one thing: figuring out what our kids need to take to school on the first day. Sadly, not every kid gets his or her bag filled up with the right supplies, especially at some schools here in Richmond.

There is an easy way to help. Restaurateurs Michele Jones, Jason Alley and Jay Bayer have banded together to collect much-needed supplies at Comfort (200 W. Broad St.), Pasture (416 E. Grace St.) and Flora (203 N. Lombardy St.) for the kids at Carver Elementary School.

Drop off supplies at any of their three restaurants during normal business hours.

Says Jones, “They basically need everything, but specifically crayons, Clorox wipes, paper towels, dry-erase markers, glue, scissors, composition books, construction paper, colored pencils, new board games that are elementary-appropriate, UNO cards, erasers, reading flash cards and folding chairs for mentors to sit on.”

And, if just helping kids isn’t incentive enough, Pasture will be throwing a happy hour with drink specials and complimentary snacks from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, for anyone who brings in supplies for the kids — you know Jason Alley’s pimento cheese is worth at least a box of pencils.