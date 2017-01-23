The RVA Pizza Guide: RVA Slice

There’s Chicago-style, New York-style, New Haven-style, California-style and St. Louis–style, and Jersey’s got its tomato pie. But what would our city’s signature pizza look like? We asked three notable Richmonders to imagine the quintessential RVA pie.
Photo courtesy Stoney for RVA
LEVAR STONEY
Richmond’s new mayor
“Toppings like fried chicken from one of my favorite local restaurants, Comfort”
Photo courtesy The Valentine
WILLIAM MARTIN
The Valentine’s director
“Crust from Dinamo, barbecue-sauce base from Alamo, pimento cheese from Pasture, fried green tomatoes from Comfort, fried green peppers and onions from Croaker’s Spot ... sausage from Metzger, and ... a little KimKim sauce”
MELISSA CHASE
Morning show host at 103.7 Play
“You can’t go to a Flying Squirrels game without ballpark snacks! This pizza would have nacho cheese and there’d be thin slices of stadium hotdogs. Crackerjack crumbles optional.”