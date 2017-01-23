The RVA Pizza Guide: RVA Slice

There’s Chicago-style, New York-style, New Haven-style, California-style and St. Louis–style, and Jersey’s got its tomato pie. But what would our city’s signature pizza look like? We asked three notable Richmonders to imagine the quintessential RVA pie.

× Expand Photo courtesy Stoney for RVA

LEVAR STONEY

Richmond’s new mayor

“Toppings like fried chicken from one of my favorite local restaurants, Comfort”

× Expand Photo courtesy The Valentine

WILLIAM MARTIN

The Valentine’s director

“Crust from Dinamo, barbecue-sauce base from Alamo, pimento cheese from Pasture, fried green tomatoes from Comfort, fried green peppers and onions from Croaker’s Spot ... sausage from Metzger, and ... a little KimKim sauce”

MELISSA CHASE

Morning show host at 103.7 Play

“You can’t go to a Flying Squirrels game without ballpark snacks! This pizza would have nacho cheese and there’d be thin slices of stadium hotdogs. Crackerjack crumbles optional.”