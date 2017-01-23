The RVA Pizza Guide: Friday Night Slice

× Expand Photo by Evgeny Trofimov/Thinkstock

BOTTOMS UP PIZZA: In Shockoe Bottom, meet “side crust,” an accidental crust that comes from reheating slices of this deep-dish pizza. It’s the crispy corner piece you never knew you wanted. Monday-Wednesday: 10 p.m.; Thursday & Sunday: 11 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: midnight

CHRISTIAN'S PIZZA: Choose from 30 different toppings such as cheese tortellini or fried chicken, plus a traditional square Sicilian pie. Just sidle up to the counter at this Harrison Street spot and point. Sunday-Wednesday: 10 p.m.; Thursday: 11 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: midnight

EXTREME PIZZA: If you’ve been up cramming for your Modern Western Philosophy exam, grab a slice from this VCU-area hang — you may even find inner peace, or at least an inner piece of pizza. Sunday-Wednesday: 11 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday: 3 a.m.

THE PIZZA PLACE: Slippery with cheese and orange grease, this New York-style slice is graciously available late/early, six days a week on Main in Shockoe Bottom. Cash only; don’t blow this for yourself. 3 a.m. daily, except Sunday (midnight)

VALENTINO'S ITALIAN PIZZERIA: From the corner of East Grace and Third streets comes a warm, uncomplicated slab of pizza, like a blanket under which you can tuck yourself before nodding off to pepperoni dreams. Monday-Friday: midnight; Saturday & Sunday: 3 a.m.