The RVA Pizza Guide: ‘No Gluten’ Doesn’t Have to Mean ‘No Pizza’

If you can’t have gluten, pizza might be one of the things you crave the most. Lust no longer; whether it’s mixed in-house or sourced from a GF-only kitchen, we’ve discovered five Richmond restaurants with pizza crusts that combine corn, potato, tapioca, rice and sorghum flours so gluten abstainers can indulge their pizza yearnings.

All of Stuzzi’s authentic Neapolitan pizzas are low in gluten, according to owner Peter Caserta. However, for its pizzas sans gluten, the restaurant hand-makes GF dough in-house using corn, rice and potato flours imported straight from Naples, Italy.

Maldini’s Ristorante Italiano offers customers a premade rice flour crust to meet their gluten needs. “People say it’s one of the best,” says owner Marcello Armetta.

Dallas Miller, executive chef at The Daily Kitchen & Bar, taste-tested for months when picking his gluten-free and vegan crust. Sourced and made from brown rice and potato flours, along with cultured brown rice, the result is crispy and flaky.

The new-to-Richmond Pie Five Pizza Co. mixes things up with its premade tapioca and sorghum flour crust. “People actually like [gluten-free pizza] for the taste!” boasts Chase Harvey, director of operations.

Fresca on Addison used to make its gluten-free dough but decided it wasn’t worth the risk of cross-contamination. Now, the vegetarian bistro sources its brown rice flour crust from a certified GF kitchen.