Hops Till You Drop

The women of Richmond’s craft-beer scene weigh in on their favorite local IPAs

To paraphrase Beyoncé, who run the world — or at least the “supertaster” realm? Girls. According to a study from the University of Florida Center for Smell and Taste, women are more likely to be supertasters: a class of people who get more flavor out of a bite or a sip than the average person. And here in Richmond, there’s a lot of beer to be supertasted.

The India Pale Ale is known for its typically strong, extra-hoppy flavor profile. Today, Brewers Association Beer Style Guidelines recognize only three official categories of IPA: the English-style India Pale Ale, the American-style India Pale Ale, and the double IPA, yet increasingly there are not-yet-defined versions available. To help you navigate this hoppy new world, we asked a few of Richmond’s craft-beer women which local IPAs stand out to their taste buds.

Cheyenne Burnham

Front of House Manager, Final Gravity Brewing Co.

“[Final Gravity’s Doppler Effect DIPA] … presents itself like liquid sunshine and retains a perfect frothy head. I was also just recently at Triple Crossing and had their Real Recognize Real DIPA, their collaboration with The Answer, and yeah, I recognized it as something pretty remarkable.”

Michelle Tarpey

Front of House Manager, The Veil Brewing Co.

“[The Veil’s] Dirt Nap has been my personal favorite DIPA over the last year. The combination of Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Nelson — they are all my favorite hops! [It is] very citrus-forward, fresh grapefruit, dank and a touch of earthy character.”

Tonie Stevens

Sales and Marketing Manager, Strangeways Brewing

“I’m not a big IPA gal, but I would have to say my favorite is Strangeways’ Wampus Cat Triple IPA. Its nose is beautiful, and [it] tastes mighty awesome. Of course I’m biased, being at Strangeways now.”

Ashley Simard

Sales Manager, O’Connor Brewing Co.

“[O’Connor’s] El Guapo and [Triple Crossing’s] Falcon Smash are my faves. I love them because they are balanced and consistent. I feel like there are many IPA variants on tap these days, and I really don’t want to bother experimenting with them when I know El Guapo and Falcon Smash always show up!”

Shannon Ely

Southern Virginia Sales Rep, Old Bust Head Brewing Co.

“The Doppler Effect by Final Gravity. Super juicy up front [with notes] of mango and passionfruit, and low enough bitterness to make the beer approachable, with a lovely hoppy grapefruit finish. At a 7 percent  ABV, Doppler Effect is easy enough to savor without getting too tipsy.”

