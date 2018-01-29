No Ground Beef, No Problem

× Expand Burger Bach's veggie patty (Photo by Jay Paul)

Burger Bach

If you think most veggie burgers taste like hash brown patties in a bun, then get thee to a Burger Bach, an upmarket five-town chain with three outlets in Richmond. It’s not the flavor, derived mostly from lentils, that astonishes, but the texture: close your eyes and by God, you’re eating meat. The fast-food condiments only enhance the illusion.

× Expand The Surf & Turf Cheeseburger at Red Salt Chophouse (Photo by Katie Brown)

Red Salt Chophouse

The Surf & Turf Cheeseburger at Red Salt Chophouse is a clever and daring attempt to turn a couple of special-occasion indulgences — steak and lobster — into something quotidian and affordable. What makes this marriage of bovine and crustacean so good? Kingpin ingredients: non-GMO black angus beef; tender tail meat; truffled béarnaise.

× Expand Burgerworks' grilled portobello patty (Photo by Jay Paul)

Burgerworks

The grilled portobello patty at Burgerworks in Glen Allen feeds my inner spirit animal, a woodsy squealer rooting for loamy aromas. I love its port-like complexity, which shows particularly well with the lightly cooked onions and blue cheese that come on the signature Blue Burger. If you’re not crazy about mushrooms and want to stay away from red meat, go for the turkey or chicken burger.