Globetrotting on a Bun

No need to book a flight — you can armchair travel with this lip-smacking trio of burgers | Photos by Ash Daniel

by

Stella’s

Were it nothing more than a delivery system for rich, salty feta and creamy, tangy tzatziki, it would still be good, but the glory of the burger at this beloved Greek haunt is the patty — house-ground lamb, tender and thickly portioned, and laced with fresh mint — a savory flavor bomb.

Balkan Restaurant

In Serbia, the Balkan Burger goes by the name pljeskavica. No need to store that mouthful of a word in your data bank. Just know that this powerhouse of flavor — a rich, double-wide patty of ground beef mixed with garlic and Vegeta, a super-charged Croatian season salt — is among the most memorable and rewarding burgers in RVA. Especially dressed up with slices of mozzarella and a slathering of the garlicky pepper spread known as ajvar.

Carena’s Jamaican Grille

Imagine the tangy, lightly stinging flavors of jerk chicken. Now imagine that inimitable blend of seasonings — a mix of allspice, Scotch bonnet pepper, and thyme that sets your tongue to tingling — in burger form, punching up an otherwise humble patty and making your mouth water in anticipation of each and every bite.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.