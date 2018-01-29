Globetrotting on a Bun

Stella’s

Were it nothing more than a delivery system for rich, salty feta and creamy, tangy tzatziki, it would still be good, but the glory of the burger at this beloved Greek haunt is the patty — house-ground lamb, tender and thickly portioned, and laced with fresh mint — a savory flavor bomb.

Balkan Restaurant

In Serbia, the Balkan Burger goes by the name pljeskavica. No need to store that mouthful of a word in your data bank. Just know that this powerhouse of flavor — a rich, double-wide patty of ground beef mixed with garlic and Vegeta, a super-charged Croatian season salt — is among the most memorable and rewarding burgers in RVA. Especially dressed up with slices of mozzarella and a slathering of the garlicky pepper spread known as ajvar.

Carena’s Jamaican Grille

Imagine the tangy, lightly stinging flavors of jerk chicken. Now imagine that inimitable blend of seasonings — a mix of allspice, Scotch bonnet pepper, and thyme that sets your tongue to tingling — in burger form, punching up an otherwise humble patty and making your mouth water in anticipation of each and every bite.