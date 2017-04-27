Al Naqeebs’ Cradle of Cuisines

× Expand Photo by Maggie Pope

Mesopotamia Delicatessen may be in the business of cultural-cuisine diplomacy. Neatly tucked into a strip mall, this Henrico restaurant is run by the expat al Naqeeb family, who offer the flavors of Iraq and beyond, while also filling somewhat of a Middle Eastern void in our local restaurant landscape. Everything the cuisines should and can be are presented here: fully fragrant, colorful, traditional and memorable with a piquancy that functions like a compass directing you to a region often referred to as “the cradle of civilization.”

As Persian melodies drift through the Wellesley-area space, small tables and chairs lead to a makeshift marketplace filled with jars, cans and packages labeled with Arabic script. For the novice, the menu may at first glance appear daunting, but the staff is approachable and offers samples of the side dishes.

A staple such as shish taouk, a marinated, cubed chicken kebab, is flame-grilled to perfection with vegetables. You can also find both beef and chicken shawarma; falafel; moussaka; and various rice dishes including kaleidoscopic Biryani with carrots and peas; variations on lentils including the flavorful mdardara, a lentil-and-rice pilaf. You cannot go wrong. Fresh hummus, tzatziki and a simply stunning summer cabbage dish are also sold by the pound. Top it off with delicately prepared baklava and a Turkish coffee, and your taste buds will be transported to the “cradle” and unparalleled savoriness.

4 out of 4 forks

Mesopotamia Delicatessen

3420 Lauderdale Drive, 447-6190

Hours: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices: $2 to $16

Handicapped-accessible