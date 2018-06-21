Web Extra: Countertop ’Que

The following is an online extra from the BBQ Roundup in our July issue, on its way to newsstands now.

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Recipes from Chef Tuffy Stone of Q Barbeque

Mock BBQ Pork

1 pork butt, 4 to 5 pounds

1 cup Cool Smoke Rub (recipe below)

2 cups apple juice

1/4 cup cider vinegar

2 cups Cool Smoke Barbeque Sauce (recipe below)

Season pork butt surface evenly with Cool Smoke Rub and refrigerate eight hours or overnight. Place seasoned pork butt with apple juice and cider vinegar in a Dutch oven or slow cooker. For the slow cooker, cook 6 to 8 hours on low until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 190 degrees Fahrenheit or until tender. For a Dutch oven, preheat stove to 225 degrees and cook with the lid on for 6 to 8 hours until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 185 to 195 degrees or until tender. Remove from heat (or cut off the slow cooker) and allow meat to rest for 30 minutes to an hour. Pull apart meat using tongs or insulated gloves, being careful to discard bones, unrendered fat or membrane. Chop meat if that’s your preference. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Serve as sandwich or as a plate.

Cool Smoke Barbeque Sauce

(Yields 1 quart)

3 cups ketchup

1 cup dark brown sugar

3/4 cup distilled white vinegar

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Smoked Chili Powder (recipe below)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 teaspoons cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

2 teaspoons granulated onion

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

In a 4-quart saucepan, whisk together all the ingredients with 3/4 cup of water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook 20 minutes, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens. Set the pan aside to cool completely, and refrigerate the sauce in an airtight container until ready to use. This sauce will keep for two weeks refrigerated .

Cool Smoke Rub

(Yields a generous 1 1/2 cups; you can also substitute your favorite rub here, or purchase Q Original Rub at Q Barbeque)

1/2 cup turbinado sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons kosher salt

1/4 cup Smoked Chili Powder (recipe below)

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated onion

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients together thoroughly. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Smoked Chili Powder

(Yields a generous 2 cups)

1 cup smoked paprika

5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon dried Greek oregano

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons granulated onion

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients together thoroughly. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.