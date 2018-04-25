Web Extra: Tuffy Stone’s Spice-Rubbed Chicken Wings

The following is an online extra from the May issue of Richmond magazine, heading to newsstands now.

× Expand Photo courtesy St. Martin's Griffin Press

Spice Rubbed Chicken Wings With Celery-Seed White Sauce

An excerpt from the new cookbook by Chef Tuffy Stone of Q Barbeque, "Cool Smoke: The Art of Great Barbecue"

6 to 8 servings

What really gives these chicken wings their zip is the tanginess of the Celery-Seed White Sauce. They are a refreshing change from the more common barbecued or Buffalo-style wings.

¼ cup Poultry Rub

1½ cups Celery-Seed White Sauce

24 whole chicken wings

Prepare the Poultry Rub and the Celery-Seed White Sauce.

Sprinkle the chicken wings liberally on all sides with the Poultry Rub and let them sit at room temperature for 1 hour before grilling.

When ready to cook, heat the grill to 400°F using the direct grilling method (see below).

Place the wings on the grill directly over the heat and cook for 30 minutes, using tongs to flip them every 6 minutes. The wings are done when a meat thermometer placed into the thickest part of the meat reads an internal temperature of 175°F.

Transfer the wings to a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush the wings on all sides with ¾ cup of the Celery Seed White Sauce. Remove from the baking sheet and return them to the grill for 5 minutes to set the sauce, being careful not to burn the chicken. Transfer to a serving platter, drizzle with some of the remaining sauce, and pass the rest around the table. Serve hot.

Poultry Rub

Makes a generous 1½ cups

1 cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons ground sumac

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried Greek oregano (available at most groceries)

In a medium bowl, mix all the ingredients together thoroughly. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark place until ready to use. Also great with pork.

Celery-Seed White Sauce

Yields 2½ cups

1½ cups mayonnaise

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¾ teaspoon granulated garlic

1½ teaspoons celery seed

¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2¼ teaspoons kosher salt

3 teaspoons Simple Syrup

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together thoroughly. Refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to use. This sauce will keep, refrigerated, for 3 days.

Simple Syrup

Makes 2 cups

1 cup sugar

Combine the sugar with 1 cup water in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3 minutes, or until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool before using, or let cool completely, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 6 months.

Direct Cooking or Grilling

This is when food is cooked directly over the fire. This method of cooking is best for foods such as steaks, chops, seafood, and vegetables, because they only need a short cook time in order to be done. Placing food on the grill directly over the fire is a more extreme heat, which shortens the cooking time. Directcooking temperatures can range from 300°F to more than 700°F. This hot radiant-cooking technique helps to sear, or char, the outside surfaces of the meat, adding a nice caramelized flavor.

This charring is called the Maillard reaction, or browning action. With the application of high heat, the amino acids and simple sugars change, causing foods not only to brown but to develop great flavor. The higher the heat is, the quicker the process. Direct cooking requires the cook to be more watchful during the process, paying careful attention to the color of the meat and flipping it when the food has browned nicely.

Using a grill brush to thoroughly clean the grates before you cook will help prevent sticking. You can cook direct using gas, charcoal, or wood for fuel. If you use charcoal or wood, it’s important to let the fire burn down to hot coals before placing the food over the fire. With direct cooking or grilling, most foods will not take as long to cook, so the food will have a milder smoke flavor than a brisket that would cook for hours on an indirect cooker.

Direct cooking is the most common form of outdoor cooking. Old-school cinder-block pits are direct cookers, but the pit temperatures are usually kept low by not fueling them often and controlling the temperature. These types of pits are often fueled by charcoal or hot coals created from a burn barrel.

Copyright © 2018 by Tuffy Stone in "Cool Smoke" and reprinted with permission from St. Martin’s Griffin.