Recipe: Thai Green Curry

David Dunlap of Maple & Pine shares a recipe featuring a favorite pantry staple

Serves 4

By David Dunlap of Maple & Pine

1 pound chicken breast, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 large red onion, julienned

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, julienned

½ pound green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Chinese eggplant, sliced into ¼-inch rounds

2 cans Chaokoh coconut milk

2 tablespoons Mae Ploy Green Curry Paste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup basil leaves

Add vegetable oil to a large skillet over medium heat, then sauté chicken and onions, about 3 minutes. Stir continuously to avoid browning. Add the garlic, bell pepper, green beans and eggplant, and allow to cook for 3 to 5 minutes before adding the curry paste. Stir thoroughly and cook for 1 minute. Add the coconut milk and reduce to a low simmer. Cook at this heat for 15 to 20 minutes, then remove from heat. Finish with fresh basil and serve over steamed jasmine rice.

