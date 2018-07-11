Diner en Blanc: The Recipes

Diner en Blanc celebrated its second sold-out year in Richmond on Saturday, July 7, and 1,200 guests brought their own food, which they were encouraged to share with fellow diners. This year we scouted the elegant rows of white tabletops for the finest homemade dishes that brought flair and flavor to the international celebration. Following are recipes from guests to help create your own Diner en Blanc experience.

Carrot Salad

By Laurel Herman, The Blissed Out Chef and Mise En Place RVA; original recipe by Linda Marcuse, formerly of A Moveable Feast

Ingredients

4 pounds shredded carrots

1 tablespoon cumin

1 cup pine nuts

1 cup scallions

2 cups fresh chopped mint

2 cups currants

1 teaspoon coriander

¼ cup lemon juice

2 to 3 tablespoons grated ginger

Instructions

1. Mix carrots, pine nuts, scallions, mint and currants in a bowl.

2. In a separate bowl mix coriander, lemon juice, cumin, and grated ginger for the dressing.

3. Add the dressing into the carrot mix and serve.

Crab-stuffed Deviled Eggs

By Latryce Noel, PR and marketing specialist at Virginia State University

Ingredients

1 dozen eggs

½ pound lump crab meat

½ tablespoon yellow mustard

2 tablespoons mayo

2 tablespoons sweet relish

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Dash Old Bay seasoning

Instructions

1. Boil the eggs for 20 minutes in large saucepan. Remove from heat and let the eggs cool.

2. Peel the eggs and cut them in half. Scoop the yolk out of the eggs and dump them in a mixing bowl.

3. Add the mayo, sweet relish, mustard and Worcestershire in the bowl and mix with egg yolks to create a creamy consistency. Take half of the lump crab meat and mix in.

4. Fill the egg whites with the mixture and add remaining crab meat on top, then sprinkle with Old Bay.

Chef Coco's Lobster Rolls

By Sequoia Ross, outreach manager at Tricycle Gardens

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter

Juice of 1 medium lemon

4 split-top brioche hot dog rolls

1/2 tablespoon celery seed

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

1/4 cup Duke's Mayo

4 half-pound Maine lobster tails, cooked, shelled and chopped

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Sliced green onions for garnish

Instructions

1. Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Brush insides and outsides of hot dog rolls with some of the butter; brown on both sides in a skillet over medium heat. Reserve on a plate.

2. Add celery seed, lemon juice and mayo to saucepan, season to taste with freshly ground black pepper, Old Bay and add lobster meat. Heat until just warmed through.

3. Generously fill each roll with lobster and sprinkle green onions on top. Serve immediately.

White-chocolate Dipped Strawberries

By Michelle Scott, Shahidah Reid and Stephanie Smith, owners of Opulent Wedding and Events

Ingredients

1 pound strawberries

12-ounce bag white chocolate (or milk chocolate) melts

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Colored sugar or sugar sprinkles

Instructions

1. Wash strawberries and let dry.

2. Place chocolate melts over a double boiler, and once the chocolate starts to melt add in the coconut oil. Let simmer until a silky consistency. If it’s not the desired texture, add more.

3. Dip the strawberries into the chocolate mixture, then let sit for a few minutes.

4. Sprinkle the strawberries with the colored sugar or sugar sprinkles and place in the fridge to harden.

Crabcakes

By Amy Hargrove, registered nurse, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

¼ teaspoon salt

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat, drained

½ cup finely crushed vegetable crackers

¼ cup chopped red, yellow and green peppers

½ tablespoon Cajun seasoning

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Nonstick olive oil spray

Instructions

1. Mix all ingredients together thoroughly cover and refrigerate for one to two hours.

2. Once mixture is chilled, spray a skillet with the nonstick olive oil and pan sear on each side for approximately two minutes.

3. Place in preheated oven at 350 degrees until golden brown. When done, place on aluminum foil to cool.