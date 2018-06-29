A Lifetime of Service

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Server: A person who serves food or drinks in a restaurant.

Actual server: Restaurant spokesperson. Ultimate multitasker. Confidant. Comedian. Bearer of food, drinks and the experience.

Michael Verner, 44, is a veteran of the Richmond dining scene. His serving career began in 2005 at Can Can Brasserie. He later moved to Verbena, Balliceaux and then to Heritage, where he’ll celebrate his sixth year on Oct. 12. We sat down with Verner to chat about his seasoned serving skills.

Richmond magazine: How long have you been serving?

Michael Verner: I started working in the restaurant business in 1993. I started in the back of the house — all your usual sort of chain spots — Arby’s, Applebee’s, Denny’s. Then I noticed all the servers at the end of the night counting out money. I’m a chatty Cathy — I like flapping my lips, so I quickly realized I was much better out front.

RM: Why have you stuck with serving after all these years?

Verner: I really enjoy it, I like good food and I love the people I work with — and that makes it really easy. There’s flexibility. I also make good money doing it, so why not?

RM: What’s something you like to do outside of work?

Verner: Cuddling with my dog, my main squeeze, a 14-year-old beagle named Oliver. Also, my cat named Whitney, my other main squeeze.

RM: Don’t tell Oliver.

Verner: OMG, no, don’t tell Oliver, he’ll get jealous.

RM: What is the most difficult part about serving?

Verner: I guess, just like in life, dealing with difficult people. I had a boss named Lisa at Denny’s, cool as a cucumber, and her slogan was, “It’s just burgers and fries.” That’s for guests, for employees — don’t stress. Someone else’s issues giving you issues, no ma’am.

RM: Why does a server play such an important role in the dining experience?

Verner: Folks come to us to escape — they want to get away from their regular life. I will frequent a spot that has mediocre food and exceptional service well before I’d frequent a place that has mediocre service and excellent food. Bottom line, I want to feel good first.

RM: What is the biggest change you’ve seen in the restaurant industry?

Verner: The whole thought process of dining being a pristine, library-esque, white-tablecloth aesthetic. People want to go out and have fun and share food. Now it’s like, let’s line the table with all kinds of food and share. That’s how we started out doing things, and it’s just getting back to basics.