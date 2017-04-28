Purveyor: Village Garden RVA

× Expand Photo by Stephen Salukis courtesy Village Garden RVA

Village Garden RVA: Mechanicsville, yourvillagegarden.com or 804-789-1960

History: When husband-and-wife team David and Barbara Hunsaker met in 2011, they discovered a shared interest in gardening, as well as the local food community. Now, on a cultivated acre, the farm is “a love child born of necessities of growing up with families of very limited means,” says David, “and generational passions for nature and growing that we were both fortunate to learn early in life.”

Specialties: Village Garden sells everything from dried spice blends to lemongrass used by local breweries, but its emphasis is on hundreds of varieties of tomatoes and chilies. This year, they’ll plant 150 varieties of tomatoes alone.

Production Methods: The duo utilizes a large greenhouse and an unheated hoop house, adhering to organic and sustainable practices.

Where to find in RVA: Find goods year-round on Saturdays at South of the James Market, on Mondays at Westbury Pharmacy Market, and this April through November, on Sundays at the Carytown Farmer’s Market. Year-round, enjoy herb and spice blends, kimchi, duck and chicken eggs, and specials such as Mexican chocolates made with chilies.