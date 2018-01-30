Purveyor: Two and a Half Irish-Men

× Expand Photo courtesy Two and a Half Irish-Men

Two and a Half Irish-Men: Richmond, 804-615-3520

History: Niall Duffy, with help from his two sons (the “two men”), Noah, 11, and Cian, 8, founded his Richmond baking company in 2015, after moving from Ireland in 2014.

Specialties: The Duffys have 93 varieties of baked goods including scones, soda bread, gluten-free and vegan options, and their winter favorites: Guinness gingerbread and double-butter pumpkin bread.

Production methods: Duffy does all the baking at his home in Richmond, using Virginia-sourced fruit and only natural preservatives. His sons help with tasting and packaging (for which they receive $5 a week).

Where to find in RVA: Two and a Half Irish-Men has a monthly bread subscription service and can be found at the South of the James Farmers Market and the Huguenot-Robious Farmers’ Market.