Purveyor: Tommy’s Wicked Garden Salsa

Tommy’s Wicked Garden Salsa: Goochland

History: Tommy Aquaro of Goochland has done it all — he’s an author, ex-Navy diver, welder and now salsa connoisseur. Aquaro’s Texas and California roots influenced him to get creative and make his own salsa, mostly for friends and parties. However, after he brought his salsa to the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2008 and sold out in 10 minutes, that’s when, Aquaro says, “the light bulb went off.”

Specialties: Aquaro’s signature salsas include the mild Hell’s Bells, the medium Devil’s Breath, which he describes as “good flavor with a little attitude that’s perfect for cooking,” and the mild and zesty El Loco Lime. There are 16 additional flavors, including a chocolate Dirty Cowboy and seasonal favorites such as Sucker Punch Peach.

Production Methods: All-natural, no salt, no sugar, just simple ingredients and local produce. The shelf-stable salsa is a certified Virginia’s Finest product.

Where to find in RVA: Libbie Market, Ellwood Thompson’s, Bon Air Provisions, Little Green Grocery, Lazy Daisy and South of the James Farmers Market. The salsa is also available online.