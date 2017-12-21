Purveyor: Salsas Don Sebastian

× Expand Photo courtesy Salsas Don Sebastian

Salsas Don Sebastian: Moseley, 703-987-8299

History: Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, America Deloach has been making salsa since 2014. She got the recipe from her husband, Lionel, whose grandmother created it in Mexico in the 1900s. America wanted to share Lionel’s delicious family history with the masses, so she started making small batches.

Specialties: Salsas Don Sebastian now offers a variety of salsas, including different heat intensities, pico de gallo and more. Deloach has two new versions of salsa verde coming out, one classic and one with mint. They’re probably best known for “La Original,” though, their classic red salsa.

Production methods: Deloach purchases her produce locally to make her products. “It’s very important for the salsa to be fresh and local,” she says. Ingredients are hand-selected, blended and packaged.

Where to find in RVA: The salsas can be found at Stella’s Market, Yellow Umbrella and Ellwood Thompson’s. Or see Deloach herself at the Magnolia and South of the James farmers markets.