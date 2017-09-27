Purveyor: Reyes Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy Reyes Farm

Reyes Farm: Colonial Beach, 804-214-5913

Specialties: With careful attention to the land, the farmers grow fruits and vegetables including watermelon, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn and peaches, and they sell free-range eggs.

Production methods: You can catch Reyes Farm in action on Facebook. Videos and photos show how they cultivate their produce, from clearing the land to planting and harvest.

Where to find in RVA: Reyes Farm sells its produce Saturdays at the South of the James Farmers Market and Sundays at the Carytown Farmers Market.