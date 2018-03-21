Purveyor: Matt’s Dirty Pickles

× Expand Photo courtesy Matt's Dirty Pickles

Matt's Dirty Pickles: Midlothian, 804-920-0339

History: Matt’s Dirty Pickles started as a happy accident in 2013, when Matt Ray seeded some cucumber plants in his backyard. When he found he was harvesting more cucumbers than he and his wife could ever eat, he began his foray into the world of pickling. Four years later, Ray makes pickles full time, with many flavors.

Specialties: When it comes to pickles, Ray believes that “a little spice” is key. Ray’s pickles all have a little kick, save for the classic dill, but community favorites are the bourbon bread-and-butter pickle, and jalapeno dill. “A little hint of heat really enhances the flavor.”

Production methods: What started as a group of backyard cucumber plants has grown to the point where Ray now goes through 1,000 pounds of cucumbers a month. The cutting, pickling, jarring and packing is all done by Ray himself.

Where to find in RVA: Stores including Lazy Daisy, Muse Me Decor, Aw Shucks Country Store and Kindred Spirit Brewing. You can also find them at the South of the James Farmers Market.