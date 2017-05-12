Purveyor: Jason Talley Produce

× Expand Photo by Jason Talley

Jason Talley Produce: Mechanicsville, facebook.com/jasontalleyproduce

History: Jason Talley is a fourth-generation farmer, whose 70-acre farm has been family-owned and -operated for more than a century. The grounds date to a time when mules were used to work the fields. “The land was actually owned by Patrick Henry at one point,” Talley says. “He owned land from the Studley Road area all the way to Pole Green.”

Specialties: Talley cultivates sweet potatoes, which he usually offers year-round. He also grows a variety of greens, including collards and kale; last year he added bok choy and kohlrabi.

Production methods: Talley utilizes only 12 acres of his 70 to grow his crops, and the produce rotates between fields. The nearby Totopotomoy Creek is used for irrigation. Talley also grows on raised beds and uses plastic mulch on some plants to keep weeds down.

Where to find in RVA: Customers can find Jason Talley Produce at the South of the James Market year-round. Talley occasionally sells excess produce at the Azalea Flea Market at 5209 Wilkinson Road.