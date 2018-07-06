Purveyor: AR’s Hot Southern Honey

× Expand Photo courtesy AR’s Hot Southern Honey

History: Ames Russell grew up drizzling honey on his fried chicken. The older he got, the more he found himself seeking the addition of heat to his honey. His wife had grown tired of ingredients (red pepper flakes, hot sauce, spices) sprawled across the kitchen and asked, “Can’t you find a way to make the honey hot and not go through this whole process?” He could. Ames crafted his recipe, and in December 2015, he made 100 small bottles that he handed out as gifts. His honey was a hit.

Specialties: The traditional mild variety packs a subtle bite, while the hot has a lingering, full-bodied flame for heat-seeking customers Russell calls “the hotties.” AR’s also offers clover and wildflower varieties, which are not infused but simply “good honey, done well.”

Production methods: The honey comes from aggregators in Waynesboro and throughout the Shenandoah Valley, where the Russell family is from. Fresh red chili peppers are cooked down to release the oils and then added to the honey, producing a gluten-free product.

Where to find in RVA: AR’s can be found on tables and/or in dishes at Caboose Market and Café, Christian’s Pizza, Little Saint, The Savory Grain, and Upper Shirley Vineyards. Bottles are sold at Union Market, Kohlmann’s Market, Wegmans and Publix.