× 1 of 2 Expand Kid Food Critics summer camp participant Lex and Richmond magazine food writer Piet Jones discuss chopsticks technique at Yum Yum Good Chinese restaurant. (Photo courtesy Richmond Montessori School) × 2 of 2 Expand Jones talks with campers about food criticism. (Photo courtesy Richmond Montessori School) Prev Next

So, you want to be a food critic?

Well, if you’re between the ages of 5 and 10 and happen to be over at Richmond Montessori School, that’s the curriculum for the Kid Food Critics summer camp, a week of talks and activities about food, restaurants, service and even an hourlong chat with an actual Richmond magazine food writer — me.

We talked about favorite foods — rice dishes scored high — and not so favorite foods — squash led the pack, while a surprising number held a deep dislike for mac and cheese. The highlight of the day, or at least their escape from listening to me drone on and on, was lunch.

Each day they climb on the bus and head off to a different restaurant. Yesterday it was Gojo Ethiopian (10188 W. Broad St.), a surprisingly popular spot with the kids; today it will be Yum Yum Good Chinese (5612 Patterson Ave.).

When the food comes out, it becomes pretty clear these kids are more adventurous eaters than kids used to be. Sure, there are a couple who have sweet and sour chicken with the sauce on the side, but the bulk are trying more complex dishes.

Lex, the boy next to me, even ordered the vegetarian delight while another girl opined that she wished the orange chicken was just a little spicier. Some even pushed the envelope by opting for the hot and sour soup instead of the more typical wonton.

As the dishes were cleared, Yum Yum seemed to garner high ratings from the pint-sized critics, with most all the dishes declared to be a hit. And, frankly, to see a group of kids so willing and eager to try new things was a wonderful thing.