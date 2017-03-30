Purveyor: Parker Family Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy Parker Family Farm

The Parker Family Farm: Gloucester, theparkerfamilyfarm.com or (757) 968-2332

History: Benjamin Parker’s dream job began in 2011 as a way for the Parkers, a family of nine, to share alternative and sustainable farming methods with others. In 2015, Benjamin and sister, Rebekah, completed an internship with nearby Polyface Farm, and incorporated many of those farming practices back to their own business.

Specialties: The Parkers specialize in pasture-raised chicken, but also offer eggs, turkey, pork, rabbit, baked goods, soaps, hand-woven shawls and crocheted items.

Production Methods: “We raise all animals rotationally,” says Rebekah. “They’re always getting moved around.” The family’s chickens, hens and turkeys are raised in pasture and fed non-GMO feed. Hogs are raised on the farm and are kept in wooded rotational paddocks, and rabbit stock is purchased from Polyface Farm and is also raised with organic, non-GMO feed.

Where to find in RVA: Customers can order via email or phone and pick up at the farm in Gloucester, or find Parker Family Farm at the South of the James Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.