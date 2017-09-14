Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Beverage Manager Beth Dixon

Drink: “Sweet Summer Lovin’” — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Indian Spiced Honey, Lemon, Soda

Dish: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Glazed Beef Brisket with Smoked Apple Butter and Roasted Garlic Grits

When Beverage Manager Beth Dixon asked Terrell Thomas to come up with a dish that would pair well with Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, he opted for beef brisket. The complexity of the whiskey is such that Thomas wanted to make sure his dish enhanced it. “I tried to bring some of that flavor out to help make it more robust, so it matches up with the rye.” He created a rub made of dried coffee grounds among other spices, and reduced Woodford Reserve bourbon for the glaze. Using a cold smoking method, he smoked apples and churned them into apple butter. For the cocktail, Dixon created an Indian-inspired honey spiced with coriander, cumin, cloves and mustard seed. In the final product, the honey is added to Woodford Reserve rye whiskey and crisply finished with lemon and sparkling water.

× Expand Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Glazed Beef Brisket with Smoked Apple Butter and Roasted Garlic Grits and the "Sweet Summer Lovin'" cocktail

