Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

Drink: “End of Summer Smash” — Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, Peach, Mint, Ginger, Brown Sugar

Dish: Apple-Brined Berkshire Pork Chop with Peaches and Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select

For Mike Ledesma, inspiration comes from nature. In considering what entree to pair with Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, he noted that “being in Virginia, the seasonality and seeing peaches everywhere,” made the choice clear. Bartender Michael Truxton confirmed this decision by contributing dozens of homegrown ripe peaches to the cause. In his dish, Ledesma highlights the fruit and bourbon with locally sourced Berkshire pork. A pork chop, brined in apple cider, aromatics and bourbon, is placed upon a bed of peach puree spiked with house-made hot sauce then finished with mint-peach chutney. Together, Ledesma says, the components create “layers of flavors, layers of colors and layers of textures.” With the peaches from his farm, Truxton created a matching cocktail adding mint, ginger and brown sugar simple syrup — elements marking the transition from summer to fall.

