Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

Drink: “Autumn Leaf” —Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, Brown Sugar Simple, Black Pepper Dram, Orange

Dish: Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mousse, Pineapple-Maple Compote, Cinnamon Ice Cream

The choice to use Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon was also a decision to make a dessert. The “sweet aromatics of vanilla” and “overtones of hazelnut, almond and pecan” led Michael Macknight straight toward cake. Looking to do “a modern version of classic carrot cake,” Macknight developed a carrot cake bread pudding topped with a golden pineapple reduction and maple simple syrup. A scoop of house-made cinnamon ice cream tops off the decadent treat. Bartender David Deboe’s cocktail, inspired by the deep flavors in the bourbon, features a concentrated liquor that Deboe steeped and strained with rum, brown sugar simple syrup, allspice, cinnamon and black peppercorns.

