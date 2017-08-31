Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Chef Matt Robinett and General Manager Kristel Poole

Drink: “Depeache Mode" — Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, peach syrup and Woodford Reserve Bourbon barrel-aged bitters

Dish: Local honey panna cotta, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked roasted peaches and almond crumble

Kristel knew she wanted to play off an old-fashioned and play with local peaches. She made a syrup, vacuum sealing chopped peaches, sugar and thyme springs. “The syrup has a bright peach flavor with the thyme, giving it an herbal earthiness that plays well with the oak from the bourbon.” She then collaborated on a dessert pairing with Chef Matt Robinett and the restaurant’s pastry chef. The trio gravitated toward a house panna cotta, which then received two special toppings — a layer of bourbon-roasted peaches and a topping of almond crumble. “The dessert has all the different textural elements,” Kristel says, “the silkiness of the panna cotta, the light smokiness from the tender peaches and the crunch from the crumble.”