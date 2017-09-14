Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Chef Mike Braune and Bartender Katy Best

Drink: Peaches and Spice Julep — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Peach, Cinnamon, Crushed Ice

Dish: Smoked Pork Shoulder Sandwich with Peach BBQ Sauce with Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Pickled Green Tomato, Fries

Katy Best and Chef Mike Braune agreed that in creating a cocktail using Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, it is important to be subtle. Lauding the whiskey as “beautiful, soft and complex on its own,” Best says, “we wanted you to be able to taste the rye without masking the flavor.” The cocktail is served over crushed ice in a copper mug and stirred with peach bitters and house-made cinnamon syrup. A sprig of mint adds a flash of green. The combination of fruit, spice and color evokes, as Best puts it, “the waning of summer.” Accompanied by a smoked pork sandwich that is served with sweet peach-and-whiskey BBQ sauce, the pairing is “simple and streamlined and in time with what we represent in terms of being Southern and local.”

× Expand Katy Best prepares the Peaches and Spice Julep.

CRAFTED CAREFULLY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 45.2% Alc. by Vol.