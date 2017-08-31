Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Chef Evan Campbell and Bar Manager Lauren Fulton

Drink: “Bryedle” — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Grand Marnier, vanilla syrup, lemon juice and orange bitters

Dish: Pan-fried crispy hickory pork belly, Granny Smith potato latkes, arugula and blackberry red-wine reduction

Chef Evan Campbell and Bar Manager Lauren Fulton each detected different notes in Woodford Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey and then used what the other picked up on in their creations. Because Lauren tasted blackberry and green apple along with some smokiness, Evan incorporated those flavors into his dish. He serves his pan-fried pork belly over the ultimate of comfort foods — potato latkes with shredded Granny Smith apples — and with an artful swipe of blackberry red-wine reduction. “The little bit of sweetness from the cocktail plays well with the tart notes from the blackberry,” Evan says. “And the drink’s citrus accentuates the smoke in the hickory pork belly “I describe what we serve as Southern with a little New England grit,” says Evan, who cooked in Boston for 10 years.