Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

Bartender Ariel Lawrence and Chef Scott Lewis

Drink: “The Bitter Susie” — Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Suze, House-made Rosemary-Orange Cordial, Cardamom Bitters

Dish: Crispy Chicken Wings in a Dry-Spiced Honey/Orange Glaze

Affected by the changing seasons, Ariel Lawrence curated a cocktail using autumnal flavors. “I’ve always been a big fan of the pairing of orange and rosemary,” she says. She incorporated these ingredients using “an old-school slow-infusion process,” to create a tincture — herbs or fruit soaked in alcohol and fortified with sugar. Over time, the elements meld together to create a nuanced cordial. “It’s a waiting game ... it’s a tasting game,” she acknowledges. The drink is stirred with Suze, a french aperitif that Lawrence describes as “very bitter, very vegetal.” The resulting combination is a balanced drink that goes beautifully with Chef Scott Lewis’ wings. Glazed with orange juice and garlic, the wings play off of sweet notes in the cocktail and give off a bit of heat with a dusting of pepper flakes.

× Expand "The Bitter Susie" with Crispy Chicken Wings in a Dry-Spiced Honey/Orange Glaze

