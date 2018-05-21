In the Neighborhood of ...

SHORT PUMP

Options within 10 minutes of Pump Road and Broad Street

Cupertino’s

804-747-4005 or cupertinosbagels.com

Must order: The breakfast sandwich, served up on a toasted New York-style everything bagel and topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

Who you’ll see: Owner Walter Baietti, who’ll make you feel as if your grandfather is sending you off to school with the best brown-bagged lunch ever.

Time to go: Rise and shine if you want those bagels — doors close at 1 p.m. on Sundays and 2 p.m. every other day.

Specials: Baked goods vary daily, but the range includes massive black-and-white cookies.

× Expand Photo by Justin Vaughan

Peter Chang’s

804-364-1688 or peterchangrestaurant.com

Must order: The crispy pork belly — thin strips of tender pork belly stir-fried with flakes of dried chili pepper that ignite the tongue.

Pro tip: Download the Peter Chang app — it remembers your favorite orders, making takeout a breeze.

Who you’ll see: Every so often, you may catch a glimpse of the man himself — James Beard-nominated Chef Peter Chang.

Specials: No daily specials, but if Chang is in, order the scallion bubble pancake — which, trust us, will be bigger and puffier than usual.

Mesopotamia Delicatessen

804-447-6190 or mesopotamiadelicatessen.com

Must order: Shish Taouk. It’s owner Hummam al Naqeeb’s family recipe, handed down through the generations in his native Iraq: a mouthwatering, long-marinated kabob of tender chicken, grilled onions and charred red peppers.

Pro tip: Order sides (including tabbouleh and bulgur rice) and meats (shawarma, falafel, lamb) by the pound and create a Middle Eastern feast for the whole family.

Who you’ll see: Al Naqeeb, the owner, who has been known to let first-timers sample a menu item or two.

× Expand Photo by Ash Daniel

Desi Street Food

804-525-5530 or desistreetfood.com

Must order: Vada pav — few snacks are as addictive as this fried potato dumpling, tucked into a soft, pliant bun and punched up with garlic paste and a fried green chili.

Pro tip: Order the mango lassi, a chilled yogurt drink, or the masala tea, with its chai-like finish.

Who you’ll see: Co-owners Meena Patel and Chetana Patel; Meena commands the register, socializing with customers, while Chetana whips up the all-vegetarian meals in the kitchen.

Time to go: Before noon on the weekends.

Anton’s Chicken

804-269-5999 or antonschicken.com

Must order: The “charcoal” rotisserie chicken, with super-crispy skin that makes gluttons of us all.

Pro tip: The whole-chicken meals, which come with two sides — including yucca fries, oiled rice and black beans — can easily feed a family of four.

Time to go: Before 6 p.m. on weekends, and before 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Specials: Look for cau cau, a traditional Peruvian stew, as well as picarones, a doughnut made with sweet potato and squash and paired with an orange and fig syrup.

DOWNTOWN

Options within 10 minutes of Seventh and Main streets

Kokonut Grill

804-355-1000 or kokonutgrill.com

Must order: At $8.95, the Koko Box features your choice of meat or meat substitute, house-made sauce (psst — the sweet Thai chili), and any of three sides (the coconut rice and macaroni salad are essential).

Pro tip: Order a taro bubble tea to quench your thirst, and also for the beautiful lavender color. Creamy, sweet and delicious.

Who you’ll see: Tom Tham, the owner-chef who, as he likes to say, cooks only “food that I would eat.”

Time to go: Before noon or after 1 p.m. to beat the VCU students.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Big Herm’s Kitchen

804-643-0202 or bighermskitchenrva.com

Must order: Fried catfish basket with a side and cornbread — crisp fish and a buttery hunk of sweet bread.

Pro tip: Feeding the fam or have an event? Big Herm’s offers larger portions and catering.

Time to go: On a weekday, before the lunch crowd begins around noon.

Who you’ll see: Owner Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville, chatting up regulars.

Specials: Thursday’s desserts — including sweet-potato pie and peach bread pudding — are buy-one-get-one-half-price.

Saison Market

804-269-3982 or saisonrva.com/market

Must order: The fried chicken biscuit. The bird is brined, battered, fried to a perfect crunch and tucked inside a flaky biscuit.

Pro tip: Give yourself time to explore the voluminous, and well-chosen, craft-beer selection.

Time to go: Late or early! Doors open at 9 a.m. on weekdays and stay open until 2 a.m. every night. To avoid the lunch crowd, go before noon.

Who you’ll see: Resident coffee expert Stephanie Auld, a classically trained opera singer, who may just belt out a tune.

Pop’s Market on Grace

804-644-7677

Must order: Pop’s Reuben, on house-made rye and with a beautifully tangy onion slaw. So perfect they don’t allow alterations.

Pro tip: Breads are baked in-house daily, so make sure to pick up some dinner rolls or their famous English “muffs” to take home.

Specials: There are creative dinner specials every week, including seared shrimp and cauliflower over bacon creamed-spinach spaghetti.

Who you’ll see: Patti Wright, the unofficial face of Pop’s, who makes you feel like family from your first visit.

The Red Door

804-649-1588 or facebook.com/TheRedDoorRestaurant

Must order: The lasagna with meat sauce and a blend of five different cheeses.

Pro tip: Get a massive cookie for dessert; they’re under a buck, made in-house, and offered in chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or peanut butter.

Who you’ll see: The owner, Sheila Folley, bantering with regulars, including Richmond Times-Dispatch publisher Tom Silvestri and other scribes at the paper.

Specials: The restaurant keeps to a two-week rotation of specials like clams, boneless pork chops (a crowd favorite) and beefy mac.

MUSEUM DISTRICT

Options within 10 minutes of Hanover and Grove

Bombolini

804-213-0212 or bombolinipasta.com

Must order: The lasagna. Made fresh and served piping hot, it’s large enough to feed a family of four.

Pro tip: Not a single bottle of wine goes for more than $15.

Times to go: Anytime. Though it’s in the beating heart of the Fan, they’ve got several prime parking spots right outside the door.

Our fave: The ravioli. Flavors, including duck and rabbit, change often. Order extra, and ask for a couple of bags for freezing — they’re perfect for that busy night when you don’t feel like cooking.

Stella’s Grocery

804-358-0020

Must order: The rotisserie chicken, brined with citrus and paprika. It’s $9.95 per bird, more than you’ll pay at the chain grocery stores, but it’s worth every penny. (If you’re looking for an even better deal, check the refrigerator case: Yesterday’s birds are $2 off.)

Specials: From Christmas to Easter, Stella’s rolls out a holiday menu. Order in advance and avoid all the stress of whipping up a festive meal for the family.

Our fave: The pastichio casserole. Noodles, beef and creamy béchamel. The essence of Greek comfort food.

Fresca on Addison

804-359-8638 or frescaonaddison.com

Must order: The tacos, featuring locally made corn tortilla shells that are toasted in Fresca’s pizza oven. Fillings, like their seitan asada and vegan BBQ, are made in-house.

Pro tip: The only non-vegan ingredient they use is mozzarella cheese, mainly for the pizzas, and that can be swapped out, on request, for vegan cheese.

Specials: Vegan cupcake of the day. Trust us: Omnivores will want this, too.

Our fave: Curried butternut squash soup. You won’t miss the cream.

The Good Leaf Salad Market

804-355-4500 or goodleafsalads.com

Must order: The Moroccan lamb bowl — well-spiced lamb meatballs over couscous, with carrots and cilantro.

Pro tip: There are more dressings available than you’ll find on the menu.

Specials: Take-Out Tuesday means 15 percent off all call-in orders.

Our fave: Get the broccoli cheddar if they have it. Great texture and depth, and you won’t feel as though you need to double your Lipitor dose afterwards.

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

8 1/2

804-358-8505

Must order: The pizza. We’re partial to the sausage and mushroom.

Pro tip: Park around the corner near Fox Elementary.

Time to go: Want dinner? Order from your office before you head home. It’ll be ready by the time you get there. Wait too long to order, on the other hand — especially on a Friday — and you might be eating later than you planned.

Our fave: The carbonara. Wonderfully smooth and creamy, and it’s got some superlative smoky bacon. Order extra so you won’t have to share.

MIDLOTHIAN

Options within 10 minutes of Powhite Parkway and Courthouse Road

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Midlothian Apothecary (The Fountain)

804-794-5592 or midloapothecary.com

Must order: The juicy steak-and-cheese sandwich. It goes straight from the griddle to a toasted sub roll smothered with cheese.

Pro tip: Get the tart fresh-squeezed limeade, a crisp palate cleanser for all the hearty fare.

Who you’ll see: Karen Iannitto, sometimes referred to as “the mother and domesticated goddess,” who makes all the food and knows everyone by name.

Specials: Monday is quarter-pound burger day; it comes with a drink and side for under $6.

New Grand Mart/Noodles & Friends

804-675-0103

Must order: Bulgogi dup bap — thin slices of tender, marinated, pan-seared ribeye with a generous helping of fluffy rice: pure Korean comfort food.

Pro tip: While you wait, stroll the aisles. You’ll find everything from beautiful fresh vegetables to various sauces and glazes and spices.

Who you’ll see: That’s Owner/Chef Hung K Chae peering through the open kitchen window as he sends out an order.

Specials: The soups change often, and they are often rewarding. Look for the wonderful soft tofu.

Carena’s Jamaican Grille

804-422-5375 or carenasrva.com

Must order: The spicy jerk chicken, served with rice, stewed cabbage and Carena’s peas (beans, outside of the Caribbean).

Who you’ll see: The owner, Carena Ives, whose charismatic personality and authentic cuisine are an inducement to come back.

Time to go: Before 6 p.m. Dinner takeout is popular.

Specials: Wednesday is Mama’s Pepper Pot Soup. This marvelous all-veg soup is both earthy (thanks to its main ingredient, calilou, a leafy, spinach-like green) and kicky (owing to a generous dosing of Scotch bonnet chilis).

Ma Michele’s Cafe

804-912-1644

Must order: Ma’ Soul Rolls — a Southern-style egg roll stuffed with parmesan cheese, smoked turkey and collard greens, then fried and topped with a sweet-tasting hot sauce. There’s nothing else like it in the city.

Who you’ll see: Owner/Chef “Ma” Michele Wilson, a gracious soul who lives to serve comfort food.

Time to go: Anytime before 6 p.m. on weekdays to avoid the rush.

Specials: A catfish po’ boy with spicy remoulade is sometimes a lunch special. Snag it if you see it.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Rose and Eddie’s

804-272-5683 or roseandeddies.vzwebsites.com

Must order: Grandma’s Meatloaf, a bacon-wrapped delight that comes with a heaping pile of Yukon-gold mashed potatoes and steamed or sautéed vegetables.

Pro tip: Call early in the day, request a time and the meal will be hot and ready when you arrive.

Who you’ll see: Mother-and-son duo Linda Cox and David Young, who cook everything from scratch and offer, as they like to say, “home cooking that you don’t actually have to cook.”

Time to go: Wednesdays, when you’ll receive 10 percent off all family-style meals.

GLEN ALLEN

Options within 10 minutes of Parham and Staples Mill roads

× Expand Photo by Justin Vaughan

Tokyo Sushi

804-501-0999 or tokyosushiglenallen.com

Must order: The Earthquake Roll — spicy salmon, cucumber and spicy crab meat on the inside, with tender bands of spicy tuna and red snapper on the outside.

Pro tip: A side of the squid salad will help you balance the flavors in almost any meal.

Time to go: They have a large standing-lunch crowd, so bear that in mind when placing a lunch order. Go after 1:30 p.m. but before their 3 p.m. closing, and after 5 p.m.

Specials: At lunch, they offer two rolls (six pieces each) with soup and a salad for $10.

Shelly’s Food, Comida Latina

804-918-5527

Must order: Huaraches pastor – tender beef, topped with lettuce, sliced avocado and creamy queso fresco, and served on a house-made masa huarache, an oblong, griddled corn cake.

Pro tip: On a rainy day when you need some comfort, order the caldo de res — a hearty beef and vegetable soup.

Who you’ll see: Co-owner Araceli “Shelly” Lagunes, by the grill, making pupusas.

Specials: $1 tacos on Tuesday, and $1 pupusas on Wednesday — a test for your self-control.

Bosna Market and Deli

804-346-5097 or bosnamarketdeli.com

Must order: The spiced ground-beef sausages called cevapi, served with lepinja, a light, fluffy Serbian-style bread that’s baked daily, along with onions and sour cream.

Pro tip: Feeding a few people? The mixed-meat halal comes with grilled beef, veal cutlet, chicken, lamb and spicy beef sausage.

Who you’ll see: Owner (and Bosnian native) Sabit Selimovic exudes an Old World warmth.

Specials: Dishes come and go, but the lamb gyro — with a side and drink for $8 — is all but eternal.

Hunan Cafe

804-755-3053 or hunancafehenrico.com

Must order: Sesame chicken — crunchy bites of crispy fried chicken tossed in a house-made sweet and spicy sauce, sprinkled with just the right amount of sesame.

Who you’ll see: Owner Xue Gou’s eager-faced teenage son at the cash register. His endearing laugh makes people smile.

Time to go: Between 1 and 6 p.m.

Specials: No daily specials, but check their website, where they regularly offer coupons, including one where, if you spend $15, you get two egg rolls for free.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Eat 33

804-716-5060 or eat33.net

Must order: The Austin burger with chili, gooey cheddar, jalapeños and onions.

Pro tip: Breakfast is offered all day, and you are missing out if you don’t order the hash browns — a heap of thin, crispy strips browned to perfection.

Who you’ll see: There are so many regulars that, in time, they will come to seem like a cast of characters — expect to hear stories, lively banter and maybe a joke or two.

Time to go: Before 2 p.m. — or 3 p.m. on weekends — they are only open for breakfast and lunch.

MECHANICSVILLE

Options within 10 minutes of Atlee and Meadowbridge roads

More Than Greek

804-569-2190

Must order: Gyro on fresh-baked pita, with thick slices of seasoned, sliced lamb and tzatziki sauce.

Pro tip: The sublime baklava comes in three flavors: traditional, chocolate and custard-filled.

Who you’ll see: The owner, George Kamaratos, sitting down at a blue-and-white checkered table and sharing tales of the Greek islands.

Time to go: To beat the dinner rush, stop in before 6 p.m.

Specials: No daily ones, but avgolemeno, a chicken soup gently flavored with lemon, makes a frequent appearance, and when it does, don’t hesitate to order it.

× Expand Photo by Adam DuBrueler

Carter’s Pig Pen Bar-B-Que

804-730-3616 or carterspigpenbarbque.com

Must order: Grandma’s Bar-b-que, a pulled-pork sandwich topped with a sweet, tomato-based sauce.

Pro tip: The banana pudding was so popular, the cool and creamy treat got added to the permanent menu. Order it.

Who you’ll see: Co-owners Whitney Fulcher and mother Grace Hughes have made this quaint Mechanicsville joint a family affair.

Time to go: Well before 8 p.m., the official closing time, because they close up when they sell out.

Bell Cafe

804-746-4647 or bellcafe.net

Must order: The Addison sandwich, with turkey, green apple, Havarti, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo (the secret touch) on grilled sourdough — an elevated rendition of the classic day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich.

Pro tip: There’s a full espresso bar, if you should need a shot of caffeine.

Time to go: Avoid Thursdays, their busiest night, and try to go before 6 p.m.

Specials: There are new entrees nearly every night, including shepherd’s pie, and you will always find fresh bread and a selection of compound butters.

Lark Baking Co. and Market

804-789-1413 or larkbakingco.com

Must order: The grilled pimento cheese sandwich, a Mechanicsville favorite.

Pro tip: Call ahead 48 hours and order the box lunch.

Who you’ll see: Husband-and-wife co-owners Kenny and Julia Mullen. Julia is the seasoned baker, while Kenny handles operations.

Time to go: Friday is Lark Night, when the market sells slices of its excellent cakes and pies.

Specials: Two for Tuesday — two sandwiches or salads, with a side, drink and dessert, for $15.99.

× Expand Photo by Adam DuBrueler

Pad Thai

804-559-0062 or padthairestaurant.wixsite.com/mechanicsvilleva

Must order: The titular dish, natch — thin rice noodles stir-fried with scallions, bean curd, bean sprouts, egg and peanuts.

Pro tip: Be forewarned: If you should ask for your food “Thai hot,” they most assuredly will bring the heat.

Who you’ll see: Owner Patcharee Sangkumn in the kitchen, with her husband, Tieng Sangkumn, picking peppers from their garden for restaurant dishes

Time to go: Before 8 p.m. (because they sometimes will close early) and before 12:30 p.m. for lunch.