Convenience, Delivered

× Expand Alex Buchanan manages eight take out apps for Big Herm’s Kitchen. They take 100-200 orders a day. (Photo by Jay Paul)

It’s Friday night — time to hit the town for dinner, or time for Netflix, comfy pants and ordering to go? Recent data says the latter. The desire for convenience continues to surge, and restaurants are forced to navigate through a new world that requires delivery drivers, partnering with third-party apps and more physical space.

According to Restaurant Business magazine, “off-premise” is one of the seven food trends that will shape the restaurant industry this year. The restaurants affected most are smack dab in the middle of the dining spectrum — neither fine dining nor chains.

On a recent visit to Lemon Cuisine of India to ask about delivery/takeout, the counter was lined with bags, and people were standing ready to pay.

“There are a lot of differences now,” says owner Charun Singh. “We started with bicycle delivery, but now we use the apps. There is a lot more takeout than there used to be, and deliveries are really more. I don’t think takeout has affected [dine-in customers] or changed that for us.”

Most of the restaurants we spoke with have benefited from the trend. Another stream of revenue has been created; they can reach a broader clientele, yet still have dine-in customers.

“I think takeout and delivery increases our visibility and reminds people we’re here every day,” says Liz Kincaid, CEO of RVA Hospitality Group.

Food delivery and takeout accounted for 7 percent of U.S. restaurant sales in 2016, and it could reach 40 percent by 2022, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Tazza Kitchen has adapted their business model accordingly, and in a big way.

“We have seen an increase across all of our stores with to-go sales — customers are so busy these days, everyone is getting into the to-go business,” says John Haggai, manager of Tazza Kitchen Scott’s Addition. “We submitted building plans for our sister concept called ‘The Big Kitchen.’ It will be solely large-format to-go, home meal replacement pick-up/delivery, and open in late spring/early summer.”

Fine-dining restaurants such as Lemaire, The Rogue and Brenner Pass have been unaffected by the trend; they simply don’t offer takeout. Executive Chef Patrick Willis of Lemaire explains, “I feel that our style of food does not hold well and is best enjoyed in one of our dining rooms.”