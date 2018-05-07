For Every Saison...

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Maymont collaborate on a beer and on a five-course dinner prepared by local chefs | Photos by Eileen Mellon

On Sunday, May 6, the Maymont Foundation hosted the "For Every Saison" Hardywood beer dinner featuring local brews, local chefs and local cuisine.  Hardywood released "For Every Saison" beer, a 6 percent farmhouse saison made with lavender and thyme foraged from the Maymont grounds. The ale offers a little bit of spice, is bright, spring-forward and effervescent with crisp, clean botanicals. Harydwood came up with the idea for the beer last fall and connected with Maymont to bring it to fruition.

Ben Petty, regional sales manager for Hardywood, believes Saisons are the best style of beer for food pairings. The event also featured Walter Bundy (Shabgark), Lee Gregory (The Roosevelt and Southbound), Joe Sparatta (Heritage and Southbound), Adam Hall (Saison), and Jason Alley and Darryl Boyd (Comfort and Pasture).

