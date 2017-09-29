Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 25-29

× Expand The Jones boys enjoy milkshakes and duck-fat fries at Beauvine. (Photo by Piet E. Jones)

Try Five in One Starry Night

There are so many good restaurants in Richmond, but it’s hard to get to all of them. Fortunately, there’s a way around that, and you can do some good in the process. Thursday, Oct. 12, is the 24th annual Starry Night gala to benefit the Virginia chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Five of the hottest chefs in town will be dishing out a five-course dinner — Brittanny Anderson (Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass), Walter Bundy (Shagbark), Lee Gregory (The Roosevelt and Southbound), Dale Reitzer (Acacia Mid-town) and Joe Sparatta (Heritage and Southbound). In addition to the gourmet meal, there will be local craft beers, tasty cocktails, live music and a silent auction. Grab your tickets now before they sell out.

Island Outreach

The news coming out of Puerto Rico is devastating, leaving us all wondering how we can lend a hand to our fellow Americans. Tonight, starting at 5, head over to Stone Brewing, where Virginia’s first lady, Dorothy McAuliffe, will be on hand for a family-friendly gathering in cooperation with Puerto Rico’s first lady, Beatriz Rosello, with drinks, Puerto Rican music and food from Manchu Food Truck. Proceeds will benefit Unidos por Puerto Rico.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the USBG, United States Bartender’s Guild-Richmond Chapter, is throwing a pop-up fundraiser at Flora, also to benefit Unidos por Puerto Rico. Even if you don’t drink, they’ll be collecting donated goods to help people recover from the tragedy.

The Anderson, the student art gallery at VCU, is collecting donations of relief supplies for Puerto Rico through Oct. 9, weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and on the weekends from noon to 5 p.m. They’ll also be hosting a city-wide potluck on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. in coordination with the Richmond Cookbook project. Bring a dish to share and peruse art by local artists and students, with proceeds from art sales to benefit YouCare.

Sharpen Your Carving Knife

Head over to Gallmeyer Farms for their annual Fall Fest at the Pumpkin Patch, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hay rides, live music, a bounce house and the opportunity to pick up some fresh fall vegetables, including local pumpkins ready for carving.

Or, if carving isn’t your thing, head to VMFA tonight for a prerelease tasting of Hardywood’s Rum Barrel Pumpkin ale. You can also try out this seasonal brew at Hardywood’s official release party tomorrow starting at 1 p.m.

In Case You Missed It

This week’s announcement that three area mixologists were opening a beverage driven spot in Carytown, The Jasper, was the lead story. There were, however, more surprises on the dining front:

Patina, a West End fixture for nearly 20 years, quietly announced their closing on their Facebook page. The storied eatery was home to a number of strong local chefs such as Mike Ledesma, who is currently at Kabana Rooftop and about to open his first solo venture in the old Joy Garden space in Scott’s Addition.

In The Fan, a longtime spot has entered a new phase: Beauvine Burger Concept opened this week in the former home of Bellytimber and Texas-Wisconsin Border Cafe. Haven’t tried the burgers yet, but my boys were quite impressed by their premium milk shakes, and I can’t quite get over the duck-fat fries for $3.

Two More Days for Pair and Share

Woodford Reserve and FeedMore teamed up with local bartenders and chefs this month for bourbon and food pairings. For every Woodford Reserve cocktail purchased this month, $1 will go to FeedMore (up to $5,000). The participating restaurants include Belle & James, Comfort, The Roosevelt, Laura Lee’s, Weezie’s, Crossings Restaurant & Lounge at The Westin Richmond, The Stables at Belmont, Kitchen on Cary, and Graffiato. Preview the pairings and take advantage of this special event before the month is over.

News From Beyond

Community Central

There have been far too many tragedies during the past couple of months. From hurricanes to earthquakes, it was a rough end to the summer. In earthquake-ravaged Mexico City, restaurants have become the center of community, giving people food and serving as a place to escape the reality outside.

A Slice Too Far

The debate over pineapple on pizza may well rage on forever. I think, however, that we can all agree that this abomination, candy corn pizza, is something that should never have been conceived.